Vikings boost defensive line with Sheldon Richardson signing

The Minnesota Vikings have officially announced the signing of DT Sheldon Richardson, adding a major piece to their defensive line.

The 30-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Cleveland Browns and will return to Minnesota, where he was part of the fourth-ranked defense in 2018.

Richardson had a productive season that year, recording 4.5 sacks and 16 QB hits. He also recorded 47 quarterback pressures in 2018 per Pro Football Focus, 20 higher than any defensive tackle recorded for the Vikings last year.

The last two years have been similarly productive for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sheldon Richardson totaled 80 defensive pressures for the Cleveland Browns, ranking 13th in the NFL in that time.

Richardson will look to improve an abysmal Vikings defense that finished 27th in total defense and 27th in rush defense last season. He joins newly-added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed from the New York Giants, a finally healthy Danielle Hunter, and DJ Wonnum on the edge to create a solid front four.

Sheldon Richardson's Vikings contract and how Minnesota look in defense

Danielle Hunter

Sheldon Richardson's deal is a one-year, $3.6 million contract. The former Browns DT makes for a decent addition to a defense that is revamping this offseason.

The Vikings made a big signing to their secondary with Patrick Peterson earlier this offseason, signing him to a one-year deal worth $10 million. They also restructured Danielle Hunter's contract after he expressed displeasure with his contract situation.

With six former Pro Bowlers on defense and all in good health at the moment, the Vikings will aim to turn a 27th-ranked defense into a top-ten outfit. Best case scenario: The Vikings get a defense similar to the one that led them to a 13-3 season and an NFC Championship appearance in 2017-2018.

The Vikings are built to make a deep run in the playoffs this year behind Captain Kirk Cousins and his two big receiving threats on the outside.

The key this year will be keeping the defense healthy. With Sheldon Richardson up front offering his run-stopping and pass-rushing capabilities, the Vikings have added another asset to a well-rounded defense looking to bounce back from last year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha