Vikings DE Dallas Turner loses $240,000 in brutal scam after falling for fake bank call from Chase Bank

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner is grappling with the aftermath of a fraud scheme that drained $240,000 from him.

According to investigators, scammers posing as representatives from the largest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase, convinced Turner that his identity had been hijacked at a branch in Arizona.

The defender, who joined the Vikings as a first-round pick in 2024, was contacted by phone in February by individuals claiming they needed immediate action to secure his finances.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate LINK #Vikings DE Dallas Turner was scammed out of $240K after someone impersonating a Chase Bank rep told him his identity was being used at a branch in Arizona, per @StarTribune . He wired two $120K transfers to "secure" accounts — only later realizing it was a scam. Police have identified suspects and are moving toward charges.

Believing the threat was real, Turner authorized two substantial wire transfers, each for $120,000, to accounts the fraudsters presented as protective holding destinations.

Only a fraction of the stolen money has been recovered to date. Turner ultimately reported the incident to Eagan Police in April after family members raised concerns that the entire scenario might be a scam.

Dallas Turner wired money to two separate LLCs before realizing the fraud

NFL: Minnesota Vikings Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Police records show the money was sent to two separate business entities: Island Food Truck LLC and CNL FL LLC. Authorities have since identified multiple people suspected of orchestrating the theft and are pursuing possible criminal charges.

"Several suspects have been identified in the investigation and charges could be filed, but only roughly $2,500 of Turner's money has been returned thus far," police sergeant Rich Evans told The Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday.

This includes linked phone numbers and account identifiers. Internal reviews by JPMorgan Chase have suggested that employee misconduct or a data breach may have played a role in enabling the fraud.

Dallas Turner is entering his second NFL season. He earned national recognition as a team captain during his college career at Alabama.

In his rookie year with Minnesota, Turner took the field for 16 games, collecting 20 tackles, three sacks and recording an interception. His contract with the Vikings spans four years, with an eight-figure signing bonus awarded upon his arrival.

Despite the off-field situation, Turner appears focused on his development. Coaches and teammates have praised his growth, both in physical preparation and in adapting to the demands of the pro game.

During June practices, Turner displayed improved instincts in coverage and credited veteran defenders for guiding him through his first year, per Vikings.com.

