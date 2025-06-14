Vikings doubling down on J.J. McCarthy as centerpiece of three-year Super Bowl vision: Analyst

J.J. McCarthy is set to enter his second NFL season, his first one as an active member of the Minnesota Vikings' roster. After suffering a torn meniscus in the 2024 NFL preseason, the young quarterback saw Sam Darnold take the team to a 14-3 record, the second spot in the NFC North division and a playoff berth.

Darnold, who had his best season in 2024, racking up 361 completions, 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, left to join the Seattle Seahawks, giving the keys to the car to McCarthy. While the Vikings flirted with the possibility of adding Aaron Rodgers, they decided to continue with their original plan.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler explained on SportsCenter that the Vikings have a three-year plan that would ultimately take them to a Super Bowl win.

"The Vikings feel that J.J. McCarthy in Day 9 of his offseason workouts was a lot stronger than Day 1," Fowler said. "Coming off that knee issue, they knew he could start a little slowly, but they like the way he's throwing the ball.

"They feel very comfortable with where he's at going into training camp; they didn't sign (Aaron Rodgers) in lieu of McCarthy because they believe in their three-year plan. A young quarterback they like on a rookie scale, so will be aggressive on the roster without a doubt. They believe they can win the Super Bowl in the next three years."

The Vikings have a solid roster that has suffered few changes from 2024 to this season. The NFC North franchise wants to take another step in its quest for a Super Bowl, although not many people are sold on J.J. McCarthy's ability to lead them.

Colin Cowherd doesn't think J.J. McCarthy is the right QB for Minnesota

Veteran analyst Colin Cowherd cast doubt on J.J. McCarthy's ability to lead the Minnesota Vikings. During Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," he specified what McCarthy misses to make a real impact.

“To be a great franchise quarterback … there’s got to be a trait. There has to be a wow trait," Cowherd said while mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent, Lamar Jackson's athleticism, Joe Burrow’s composure and Justin Herbert’s power arm. "You start stacking up these quarterbacks, there’s a trait, like (John) Elway – arm, (Dan) Marino – arm, Aaron Rodgers – arm and release.

“(McCarthy) doesn’t have a big arm. His arm is considered modest. It’s a middle of the pack arm, middle of the pack escapability. In fact, they question his release. His release, at times, can be a little bit plodding.”

The Vikings have renewed expectations for 2025, but it remains to be seen if McCarthy can live up to them.

