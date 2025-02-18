Vikings Hall of Famer picks Aaron Rodgers over Sam Darnold as Minnesota's QB for 2025

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:58 GMT
NFL: OCT 06 Jets at Vikings - Source: Getty
Could it be Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for the Vikings in 2025? (image credit: getty)

Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers are considered top options for the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback position heading into 2025. A year ago, it was reported that Kirk Cousins was moving on from Minnesota and the team prepared to draft a QB.

Minnesota did just that when they picked former Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy, but a preseason ACL tear took his opportunity at a rookie season away. Darnold had an incredible season that nobody saw coming and the Vikings are left with a decision to make. On Tuesday, Kay Adams spoke with former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen on her "Up and Adams Show" regarding the QB situation.

"So here are the options: They can franchise Sam — they could tag him, which would be $41 million this year," Adams said. "They could try for a long-term contract with Sam, which would be, you know, four years, $160 million-ish. They could roll with JJ McCarthy, commit to him, and let Sam walk. They could bring in a veteran quarterback.
"We're hearing — and I know that you're not active on Twitter — the old Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers vibe: Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings. Would the talk of bringing in Aaron Rodgers get you there with these goals you're talking about, which is to get to a Super Bowl?"

Allen and Adams then discussed that if Rodgers, who just parted ways with the New York Jets, signed with Minnesota this offseason, it would be the same path Brett Favre took. They predicted that Rodgers could be at the same point in his career as Favre was when he played with Minnesota.

"So, you know, again, I say reluctantly yes — only because of my experience with Brett, right?" Allen said. "And it’s creepy how it’s the same path, right? You know, everybody thought Brett was done. He came to us in '09, and he had fire, right? And, I mean, he was hungry, and we went out and destroyed the North. And, you know, could. I’m not opposed to that, right? I’m not opposed."
If the Vikings decide to stick with Darnold on a long-term basis or sign Rodgers, McCarthy may end up being on the trade block sooner rather than later.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly told Jets his plan to play in 2025

The New York Jets announced last week that they informed quarterback Aaron Rodgers about their plan to release him. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the 41-year-old QB informed new Jets coach Aaron Glenn and the organization that he will continue playing next season.

“Rodgers did tell Mougey and Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025." Breer wrote on Monday. "These things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of.”

Rodgers' intentions to continue playing may likely have been the deciding factor for New York to officially part ways with him.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
