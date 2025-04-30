Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell still waiting on his Coach of the Year trophy: "Eventually is still ongoing"

The Minnesota Vikings ended the 2024 NFL season with an impressive 14-3 record, which helped coach Kevin O'Connell secure the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award.

According to AP news, the Vikings' coach received close to half of the first-place votes (24 out of 49) and 18 votes for second place to win the Coach of the Year award.

On Wednesday's "Up and Adams show," O'Connell was asked where he keeps his trophy, to which he hysterically replied he is yet to get his hands on it and are still tracking it down.

"Funny enough, I'm glad you asked, Kay, I actually don't have it yet," O'Connell said. "We are in the process of trying to track it down. Because they don't let you leave with it the night you get it. You hand it back, and eventually then they send it to you. But that 'eventually' is still ongoing, so we'll keep you posted on that."

O'Connell joined the Vikings in February 2022 as the 10th coach in the franchise's history. He became the first coach to have multiple seasons with a minimum of 13 wins since his debut.

Kevin O'Connell sets the tone for the 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings had a taste of their first important Monday in this year's offseason as they met on April 21.

After the team meeting, coach Kevin O'Connell told the media that it's one of his favorite times of the year because he gets to see the newly added players and experienced ones in one place, in action.

"Always love this building when we've got players in it," O'Connell said. "It's one of my favorite times of the year, whether it's players we've added, impactful guys we've brought back, and seeing the group of guys in that team meeting room to kick it all off.

"Fantastic for us as coaches and as we continue to kind of steamroll through our roles in the offseason, getting the players back and getting them going."

The Minnesota Vikings' official schedule is set to be released on May 14.

