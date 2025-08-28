Vikings' Justin Jefferson heartbroken as fatal Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead and 6 critical in anti-Catholic hate crime

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson voiced his grief on Wednesday after a mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis left two children dead and several others hospitalized.

Justin Jefferson reposted the team’s official statement to his Instagram stories.

"❤️❤️🥺" he captioned the story.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson Ig Story

Authorities said two children were killed and at least 17 people were injured in the attack, which investigators are reviewing as a possible hate crime targeting the Catholic community. Nine of the most seriously hurt were children between the ages of 6 and 14.

The Vikings were among several Minnesota professional teams to issue statements condemning the violence.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families and all who have been impacted by this senseless and cowardly act,” the Vikings wrote.

The Minnesota Twins called the shooting “incomprehensible,” stressing that no family should have to grieve a loss in a space meant for worship and education. The Timberwolves and Lynx issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with the victims

Justin Jefferson's expected to return from injury

NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The tragedy comes as Justin Jefferson resumes on-field work after missing most of training camp with a hamstring strain. He sat out nearly a month before returning to practice in mid-August. Team officials expect him to be ready for Minnesota’s season opener.

Jefferson has been the centerpiece of the Vikings’ offense since entering the league in 2020. In five seasons, he has topped 1,000 receiving yards four times and produced three Pro Bowl campaigns

Minnesota also bolstered its receiver group this week by reacquiring veteran Adam Thielen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Thielen, a Minnesota native who ranks third in franchise history in receptions, returns to his home-state team two years after departing in free agency.

“We know who Adam is and we know what he could have brought to this team, so he will be missed in that regard,” Coach Dave Canales said following Wednesday's practice.

“But there is also an excitement for the young guys that are here ... I think this helps us for the team that we are building and for our future."

The move helps offset depth concerns with Jordan Addison suspended to start the year and Rondale Moore sidelined by a knee injury.

