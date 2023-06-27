Vintage Tom Brady? Casual Lombardi toss from a yacht? Viral Twitter trend touches base with NFL legend’s heroics

Tom Brady was recently the subject of a viral social media trend that highlighted some of his biggest moments. The trend began when one Twitter account asked for that "one Tom Brady video?"

Other Twitter users then responded with their favorite video. Of course, for Brady, there is over two decades worth of video footage that could have been shared. But NFL fans were seemingly up to the task of sharing their favorite videos of the quarterback.

One fan on Twitter chose the video of Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy across the Hillsborough River during the Super Bowl LV boat parade. Which is, of course, a moment that nobody will soon forget.

Another chose a 'vintage' video from a game when he played for the Patriots. It was a snowy game and he still threw for six touchdowns. Then there was his first touchdown pass as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

One NFL fan went even further back than others and chose a video from when he played for the University of Michigan Wolverines. A video that showed his last touchdown pass of his collegiate career. The viral trend definitely brought up a lot of memories for NFL fans of one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Antonio Brown blames Tom Brady for outburst vs. Jets

Antonio Brown hasn't played in the National Football League since January 2021. His abrupt exit on the round against the New York Jets was unlike anything that has ever happened in the league.

After missing time with an apparent injury, the wide receiver returned to the Buccaneers. But, he was apparently upset with the team during the game and undressed on the sidelines and ran off the field shirtless.

Now, he is blaming Tom Brady for causing him to act out in that manner. While making an appearance on Tyreek Hill's podcast, It Needed to Be Said, Brown stated that the quarterback promised him 10-12 catches.

"Tom called me and told me he’d hit me with 10-12, so he gassed me up, and that’s all I needed to hear. But you know as a player, if you're f***king up, but your team needs you, then you just suck it up for the game and for the team. You don’t want to throw me the ball and you're making me like I’m crazy? I was like, ‘I’m crazy? F**k all you motherf**kers, I’m out of here."

Brown claimed that when he didn't get his promised catches, he decided to get up and leave.

