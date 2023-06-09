Troy Aikman has made headlines recently, and it doesn't have anything to do with football. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who was last known to be married to Catherine "Cappa" Aikman, was seen with a new significant other while vacationing in Italy. The Hall of Fame quarterback's new girlfriend is Haley Clark. She was seen in recently posted photos of the two.

And, since then, the pictures have gone viral and caught the attention of many. NFL Insider Dan Dakich of Outkick spoke about the news revolving around the former quarterback.

Dakich essentially gave his approval of Aikman's new relationship with the 34-year-old. He said that the 20-year age difference doesn't matter and that he appears to be having a good time and enjoying life.

"Troy Aikman has been caught CANOODLING with a hot younger woman. He's got a gal pal, and I am all for it," Dan Dakich said.

Haley Clark is apparently a Dallas native who works in sales for a men's clothing company. While she is the one who initially posted the photos on her Instagram, she has since made her page private as word likely spread that she was the 56-year-old's newest love interest.

According to "InTouch" magazine, neither Troy nor Cappa have filed for divorce, so it's unclear how long they have been separated.

How many times has Troy Aikman been married?

Troy Aikman was seen as one of NFL's most eligible bachelors throughout the Cowboys 1990s Dynasty. In April 2000, he married Rhonda Worthey who actually worked as a publicist for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Daily Beast @thedailybeast NFL legend Troy Aikman posed for a series of flirty photos with a woman who he appears to share a romantic relationship with—despite being married. trib.al/IHfBMKk NFL legend Troy Aikman posed for a series of flirty photos with a woman who he appears to share a romantic relationship with—despite being married. trib.al/IHfBMKk

Worthey had a daughter from a previous marriage, and the two went on to have two daughters together. In January 2011, he announced the two were divorcing after nearly 11 years together.

In June 2017, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced that he was engaged to Catherine "Cappa" Mooty. Just a few months year later, in September 2017, the couple got married in Montecito, California.

Neither have posted photos on social media about or with the other in about three years. Whether or not that is an indication of when the couple separated is unknown. The Monday Night Football color analyst has also been spotted without his wedding band throughout last season.

However, divorce papers were never filed by either party, leading to even more speculation about the status of the Aikmans' marriage.

