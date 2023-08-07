Carson Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their franchise quarterback. Wentz had a solid rookie season but it was his second season in 2017 when things really picked up.

The quarterback was on the path to winning the MVP award as he had the Eagles in prime position to win a Super Bowl.

Fans took to Twitter to look back on that 2017 season Wentz had that drew comparisons to current superstar Patrick Mahomes:

Dylan Limas @dylanlimas361 @RunHurts 2017 Wentz was one of the greatest NFL Linsanity runs

MONEY HUNGRY™ @BEEJ_BEEJ @RunHurts Here with ya my guy. Wentz was on his way to being him

ʟᴇᴇᴍ 🦇 @RunHurts @LindorEnjoyer if were being serious 2017 Wentz is very comparable to Mahomes

Jalen Hurts 92% Of The Time @JWest1577 @RunHurts 2017 Wentz is still has some of the best qb plays I’ve ever seen

Yexy🌎☄️💕® @dotYexy @RunHurts Why are people upset? 2017 Wentz was insane. At his best Wentz could hang with the best of them, and I'm speaking as a Chiefs fan

๖ @durkios @RunHurts 2017 wentz was one of the best qb szn’s I’ve ever seen, surprised he didn’t win mvp even with the injury

Joe Spinosa @realjoespinosa @RunHurts 2017 Wentz was that guy



Before Mahomes, Allen, Lamar, Herbert stepped on an NFL field, Wentz was that physically gifted QB who could do it all

However, there are some fans that disagree Wentz's 2017 season was comparable to that of Mahomes:

Tuaneers United @VoteForTua @RunHurts It was one year please stop it. Mahomes has been in a a league of his own since he started

Cloud @maestroxv_ @RunHurts Lol stop it. There are only a few QBs in history that did Mahomes like stuff before Mahomes and Wentz isn’t one of them.

Gage @GTannerr_ @RunHurts Um, no.. not even close.. that’s a HORRIBLE comparison.

Wentz started 13 games for the Eagles in that 2017 season and had them sitting with an 11-2 record as they faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. In the second quarter, Carson Wentz tore both his ACL and MCL in his knee.

He would then miss the rest of that season as he finished third in the MVP voting. The Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions before the injury.

Philadelphia won two of their last three games with backup Nick Foles. Foles led the Eagles to an upset win in Super Bowl 52 over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

What happened to Carson Wentz's NFL career?

Carson Wentz returned to the Eagles for the 2018 season, starting 11 games for the team. The former second-overall pick had 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions that season.

He played two more seasons with the Eagles before the team traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in February 2021. Wentz would spend just one season with the Colts, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the 2021 season.

The quarterback would find himself on the move for the second time in two seasons as Indianapolis shipped him to the Washington Commanders last March. Wentz started just seven games last season for Washington before being released in February.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is attempting a comeback in a photo he posted of himself in an Eagles helmet, Colts shorts, and a Commanders jersey.

We'll see if Wentz will suit up for his fourth team in four seasons in the upcoming 2023 season.