Von Miller calls out his new Buffalo Bills teammates for playing Call of Duty: "Guys' priorities are just different"

Von Miller was the face of the Denver Broncos, according to many fans, after Peyton Manning retired.

Through his roughly five-year run in Denver, Miller developed a leadership mentality. It even appeared to sneak its way into a recent interview with Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show."

In the interview, Miller explained how his and others' thought processes differed on certain things. The former Broncos man is a long-term vet entering his mid-30s and explained what was different for those in their early or mid-20s compared to him.

Von Miller's mind quickly went to the popular game, Call of Duty. Here's how he put it:

"I enjoy being here. I enjoy winning. And that's what it's all about for me. I'm all about trying to get the most out of my teammates, trying to get them in a positive mindset, trying to uplift everybody and have everybody ready for Thursday or Sunday or whatever it may be."

He went on to hint that his teammates want to play Call of Duty more than win a championship:

"And guys' priorities are just different. You got guys playing Call of Duty and even though I occasionally play video games and stuff, it's just that the priorities [are different] for me. I want to win a Super Bowl and it's constantly on my mind. 24/7."

Von Miller's career

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills

Von Miller was selected by the Denver Broncos second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Aside from Peyton Manning, most agree that the superstar pass rusher served as the most productive player on the team and his impact was felt instantly.

In 2011, he earned 11.5 sacks, destroying a typical rookie pass rusher's production. Many expected a sophomore slump, but instead, the linebacker added more than 50 percent to his previous year's total to record 18.5 sacks.

By this point, it was clear that he was the face of the defense.

However, 2013 served as the second-worst season of Miller's career. He played in just nine games and recorded only five sacks.

He recovered from that campaign in incredible fashion. From 2014 to 2018, the linebacker never fell below double digits in the sack column. It was also during this time that he dominated in Super Bowl 50, earning the vaunted Super Bowl MVP award.

In 2019, Miller played what was effectively his last full season for the Broncos. He then missed the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.

With a new general manager leading the team in 2021, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams near the mid-season point. His time with the team was brief but productive.

At the end of the year, the Rams hoisted the Lombardi trophy and Von Miller won over the Buffalo Bills, who won the bidding war for him. The pass rusher is now essentially signed until he turns 40 years old. Will he finish his new mega deal?

