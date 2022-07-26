"This is why I don't talk s*** in the game" - Von Miller recalls trash talking Tom Brady and it backfiring in spectacular fashion

Buffalo Bills edge rusher/outside linebacker Von Miller has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL in the last 10 years. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion, Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time Pro Bowler, and has been selected to seven All-Pro teams.

On The Volume with Mike Silver, Miller recalled when Tom Brady humbled him after he talked trash to the signal-caller during last season's divisional round game of the NFC playoffs between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Recounting the story to Silver, Miller revealed what went on inside his head as Brady rallied his teammates to overcome a 27-3 deficit and tie the game in the final minutes:

"I was like trash his a**, and Tom kind of looked at me and smirked and I was looking at the offensive line and I was like, 'Man, they quit, they give up, they give up.' And that was second down and then third down came and it was an incomplete pass and I was like, 'Man I give up,' and I run off the field and I look back and Tom's going for it on fourth down. So I run back out on the field, he converts the fourth down and then a play after that he scores a touchdown, and they just started coming back and I'm getting my hands on my head. I was like, 'See, this is why I don't talk shit in the game...This is why I don't do it...This is why just be quiet.'"

Miller added that although his Rams side eventually won the game, he learned not to trash talk (especially when you are playing Tom Brady) the hard way:

"I just play my game but you just get so caught up in the moment... you are playing Tom Brady. Just so excited for me to say that and for Tom to like rally the troops and bring everybody back... I was definitely nervous that game and it came all the way down to the end. I definitely learned the hard way. Luckily we are able to win that game because I would have felt so bad."

Von Miller will likely spend the rest of his career in Tom Brady's old division

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

After becoming a Super Bowl champion for the second time in his career following the Rams' Super Bowl victory, Miller tested free agency, and it paid off. He signed a massive six-year deal worth up to $120 million with the Buffalo Bills.

While he's faced Brady a few times earlier in their careers (when Miller was with Denver and Brady was in New England), the linebacker will now be in Brady's former division and look to help the Bills become the next dominant team.

