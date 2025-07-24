"Wait wtffffff": Odell Beckham Jr. stunned as Taylor Rooks marries mystery man in surprise wedding

Odell Beckham Jr. kind of had land swept under his feet as sports journalist Taylor Rooks shook the internet with her surprise wedding. Rooks dropped an IG post on July 23 announcing the wedding, sending fans and famous friends into a frenzy.“What a night. This is love,” Rooks wrote on Instagram, posting sleek black-and-white shots from the ultra-private ceremony. But it was OBJ’s reaction that stole the comments section.“Wait wtffffff,” the former Giants star wrote.Odell Beckham Jr. stunned as Taylor Rooks marries mystery man in surprise wedding [IG/@taylorrooks]The groom's identity is still a mystery. Thanks to a leaked wedding menu, fans are speculating his name is Shane; Rooks has remained tight-lipped.Despite the secrecy, the wedding was far from low-key. Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Saquon Barkley, and Donovan Mitchell were all spotted in attendance. Mitchell even brought his fiancée and rising R&amp;B star Coco Jones. Jack Harlow, Lala Anthony, and Joy Taylor rounded out the A-list guest list. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNo paparazzi, no press, and no peep of video footage. Rooks kept it all under wraps.Also read: Odell Beckham Jr. laments never joining Tom Brady's team in his career amid WR's uncertain NFL futureWhat's next for Odell Beckham Jr.?Odell Beckham Jr. is planning his next step, whether on or off the field. The 32-year-old wide receiver is rehabbing and reflecting, no longer sprinting toward headlines but contemplating what “next” really means.After a decade in the NFL, a Rookie of the Year award, three Pro Bowl nods, and one unforgettable one-handed catch, OBJ is slowing his life down.“This is the period of my life where I deserve to relax and have fun,” OBJ said in a recent interview. And fun he’s had -- courtside at Roland Garros, red carpets in Cannes, partying with Lewis Hamilton and Jeff Bezos in Monaco. However, Beckham Jr. is evolving beneath the designer fits and luxury getaways.His focus currently revolves around fatherhood, fashion, and building a life beyond football.“My son is everything,” he says. “There’s nothing more in my life that means more than him. He’s changed everything in me — my everyday thoughts, my everyday everything.”With retirement potentially looming, OBJ isn’t chasing stats anymore -- he’s chasing peace.Also read: &quot;13 is coming home&quot; - NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. teases Giants reunion ahead of training camp