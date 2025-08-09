"Was Michael B Jordan in attendance": NFL fans react as Josh Allen swoons over Hailee Steinfeld while recalling his romantic wedding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is riding high heading into the 2025 NFL season and not just because he’s the reigning MVP. The 28-year-old gunslinger married actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, saying “I do” in a star-studded outdoor California ceremony that included family, friends and Bills teammates.In a recent clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks, Allen couldn’t help but gush about the big day.“Got married May 31st. I don’t know if people know that, but that was the best night of my life, honestly. And my wife’s life, I think, that’s what she says,” Allen recalled. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaturally, NFL fans couldn’t resist poking fun at Allen's admission.“Was Michael B Jordan in attendance?,” one fan wrote, referring to Steinfeld's Sinners co-star.“Josh Allen you are the world’s strongest man😭,” another joked.“Congratulations Josh Allen, you finally won a ring 💍👏🏼❤️,” one user joked.“Shameik Moore in shambles rn,” another wrote, taking a dig at the voice actor of Miles Morales' character in the &quot;Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse&quot; movie.NFL fans react as Josh Allen swoons over Hailee Steinfeld while recalling his romantic wedding [IG/@espn]&quot;‘That’s what she says’ but you aren’t sure? 💀,&quot; joked another.&quot;Isn’t she still a vampire,&quot; one fan wrote, referencing Steinfeld's role in &quot;Sinners.&quot;Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in 2023. They got engaged in November 2024. Now, with a wedding ring on his finger and the Lombardi Trophy in his sights, the Bills’ QB1 is ready for the 2025 NFL season.Also read: Josh Allen drops 2-word message as wife Hailee Steinfeld celebrates major achievementJosh Allen puts his California home on sale after marrying Hailee SteinfeldJosh Allen is saying goodbye to his Southern California bachelor pad, as he has put it on sale for $8.5 million. The Bills QB made this decision just weeks after tying the knot with actress Steinfeld at the luxe San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito.The newlyweds appear to be trimming their real estate holdings. Allen had acquired the 2,808-square-foot Monarch Bay property in Dana Point back in 2023 for $7.2 million. The house featured four bedrooms and three baths in a mid-century California architecture.Outside, the nearly 12,000-square-foot lot backs onto a private park with direct gated access. It was ideal for a future pool, spa, or custom backyard oasis.Also read: “That’s what she says”: Josh Allen pokes fun at Hailee Steinfeld while recalling wedding night on Hard Knocks