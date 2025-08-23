"Was it thrown at a male cheerleader?": NFL fans react as WNBA dildo mayhem reaches Titans vs. Vikings preseason game 

It seems like the WNBA dildo mayhem has infiltrated the NFL. During the Tennessee Titans versus Minnesota Vikings preseason game, an anonymous fan threw the green sex toy onto the field, causing minor disruption and chaos amongst fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.The clip of the green dildo lying on the field quickly went viral on social media.Fans shared their thoughts on the dildo incident spreading from the WNBA to the NFL on X/Twitter.The Questionable Gardner @T_Q_GardnerLINK@AutismCapital Was it throw at a male cheerleader by chance?The Holy Hand Grenade @UnbiasednBiasedLINK@kalebvn @Titans The NFL deserves it.moises @moi77728LINK@TiffanyFong_ No game is safe now 🤣Professor Puzziani @puzzianiLINK@TiffanyFong_ I hope it wasn't from the thrift storeLuke Atmadik @sulliv44676LINK@TiffanyFong_ I love this new trend, this is one that I support.Multiple incidents involving dildos being thrown on the court occurred in the WNBA over the past couple of weeks. Several players expressed their discomfort with the situation, which has turned into a kind of publicity stunt for a viral moment.The situation got so out of hand that political activist Riley Gaines made a wild comparison between these dildo incidents to POTUS Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.&quot;Major, major numbers from the Trump administration reporting that in the past three months there have been zero immigrants to cross the border illegally, which is fantastic news,&quot; Gaines said via OutKick. &quot;So, in looking at these headlines, looking at the WNBA, there have been more green dildos thrown on court at WNBA games than there have been illegal crossings at the border in the past three months.&quot;The Tennessee Titans secured a 23-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. This was their second win of the preseason after last week's 23-20 victory over the Falcons.How did Titans QB Cam Ward perform in preseason ahead of NFL debut?The Titans acquired Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. He takes over as the starting quarterback of the team this upcoming season while Will Levis is set to miss out on the entire season because of a shoulder injury.Ward played in all three preseason games for the Titans. He completed 10 of the 19 passes he attempted for 145 passing yards. However, fans will have to wait a bit more to celebrate the rookie quarterback's first touchdown in the league.Brian Callahan's team takes on the Denver Broncos in their season opener on Sept. 7 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET. Last season, they finished fourth in the AFC South with a disappointing 3-14 record.How do you think Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will fare this season? Can they push for a playoff spot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.