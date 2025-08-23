  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Was it thrown at a male cheerleader?": NFL fans react as WNBA dildo mayhem reaches Titans vs. Vikings preseason game 

"Was it thrown at a male cheerleader?": NFL fans react as WNBA dildo mayhem reaches Titans vs. Vikings preseason game 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:15 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

It seems like the WNBA dildo mayhem has infiltrated the NFL. During the Tennessee Titans versus Minnesota Vikings preseason game, an anonymous fan threw the green sex toy onto the field, causing minor disruption and chaos amongst fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ad

The clip of the green dildo lying on the field quickly went viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their thoughts on the dildo incident spreading from the WNBA to the NFL on X/Twitter.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Multiple incidents involving dildos being thrown on the court occurred in the WNBA over the past couple of weeks. Several players expressed their discomfort with the situation, which has turned into a kind of publicity stunt for a viral moment.

The situation got so out of hand that political activist Riley Gaines made a wild comparison between these dildo incidents to POTUS Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"Major, major numbers from the Trump administration reporting that in the past three months there have been zero immigrants to cross the border illegally, which is fantastic news," Gaines said via OutKick. "So, in looking at these headlines, looking at the WNBA, there have been more green dildos thrown on court at WNBA games than there have been illegal crossings at the border in the past three months."
Ad
Ad

The Tennessee Titans secured a 23-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. This was their second win of the preseason after last week's 23-20 victory over the Falcons.

How did Titans QB Cam Ward perform in preseason ahead of NFL debut?

The Titans acquired Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. He takes over as the starting quarterback of the team this upcoming season while Will Levis is set to miss out on the entire season because of a shoulder injury.

Ad

Ward played in all three preseason games for the Titans. He completed 10 of the 19 passes he attempted for 145 passing yards. However, fans will have to wait a bit more to celebrate the rookie quarterback's first touchdown in the league.

Ad

Brian Callahan's team takes on the Denver Broncos in their season opener on Sept. 7 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET. Last season, they finished fourth in the AFC South with a disappointing 3-14 record.

How do you think Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will fare this season? Can they push for a playoff spot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications