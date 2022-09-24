Washington Commanders COO resigns as more pressure mounts on Dan Snyder to sell franchise

The Washington Commanders are in the headlines for another off-the-field concern. Greg Resh resigned as COO of the franchise after holding the position for two years, to be closer to his family. Resh released a statement about his decision which says, as per AJ Perez of Front Office Sports:

"Last week, I informed my teammates and the Snyder family that I am moving on to a new opportunity in Baltimore, the place where I grew up and where my family lives. I'm grateful for the transformative professional opportunity provided to me."

In November 2020, Resh joined the organization as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was previously the CFO for NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises, Roc Nation, and Sontiq.

Resh was part of a huge restructuring of the front office that took place following a Washington Post report back in July 2020 and an ensuing investigation started by the NFL.

The investigation into the team's workplace culture came after 50 former employees complained of encountering sexual harassment or verbal abuse. Resh's exit from the Commanders is another possible call for Snyder to sell the franchise.

Washington Commanders and their ongoing issues

On top of Resh's resignation, Washington's defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, found himself mired in controversy. In June, Del Rio made some comments regarding the infamous Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, and was fined $100K by head coach Ron Rivera.

He took to his now-deleted Twitter account to say that the riots on January 6, 2021, were a "dust-up."

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down – no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down – and we're gonna make that a major deal?"

As part of the aforementioned investigation, Synder testified for more than 10 hours in a private video deposition with the House Oversight Committee back in July. Former employee Tiffani Johnston accused Snyder of inappropriately touching and harassing her at a work dinner.

We'll see how another move in the Washington Commanders' front office impacts Snyder and his ownership of the franchise.

