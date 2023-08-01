Washington Commanders' name change to Redskins has fans approval post $6,050,000,000 Dan Snyder exit

The Washington Redskins-turned-Commanders have seen plenty of changes from top to bottom in recent years. Teams are accustomed to change on a yearly basis, often at the quarterback position.

Ownership changes, quarterback changes, roster turnover - there's no rock that hasn't been moved with the franchise in the last several years. However, fans appear to have an interest in making one more. One year after concluding the multi-year process of getting the name changed from the Redskins to the Commanders, fans are petitioning for a return to the original name in the tens of thousands.

According to the Change.org petition via JPA Football, the petition has a goal of 50,000 signatures. On July 31st at 7:26 PM PST, the outlet noted that the petition was at 37,614 signatures. On August 1st, the number of signatures jumped to 40,192. At this rate, the 50,000 signatures goal will be hit in a short time.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Ron Rivera acknowledge that they have been saying the term “Redskins” a lot recently, but that they say it with “the utmost respect” to native Americans.… pic.twitter.com/lyFokWwbU9 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: A petition to change the #Commanders name back to #Redskins now has over 37,000 signatures and counting.Ron Rivera acknowledge that they have been saying the term “Redskins” a lot recently, but that they say it with “the utmost respect” to native Americans.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, it is unclear what the petition intends to do with the list of names. Of course, the plan is likely to present them to someone, but the question is who. Owner Josh Harris is likely the first person to see the list in an effort to pressure him into such a move. Essentially, the petition is a quiet protest so if the name doesn't change, one can only wonder if they'll step up their efforts.

That said, the JPA Football report also claims that the term "Redskins" has been thrown around "a lot recently," in the words of the report. But they say it with "the utmost respect" to Native Americans, per apparent statements by Ron Rivera. Meaning, the term might be gaining traction inside the building in addition to outside of it.

How long did the Redskins name change take?

Dan Snyder at Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

If anything gets set in motion, the next order of business would be a timeline. At this point, any hopes of rebranding for the 2023 season are probably dashed as the season is already underway. In addition, there's paperwork, voting, branding, construction, and various other hoops to jump through.

If a change back were to take place, it would require quite a bit of man-hours. Of course, the seemingly most difficult change of the last name was choosing the new one. The Redskins became the "Washington Football Team" overnight but it took two seasons for the suits to choose what was supposed to be the next name for a lifetime.

As it stands, nothing has been set in motion aside from a petition and a couple of quotes from the head coach. If there's any traction, this might pop up again next offseason. Until then, fans will be hoping for Sam Howell to put the team on the map this year.