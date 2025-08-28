  • home icon
WATCH: Adam Thielen’s family celebrates as Pro Bowl WR makes return to "home" with Minnesota Vikings

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:04 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Vikings are reuniting with veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. On Wednesday, Kevin O'Connell's team reportedly traded with the Carolina Panthers to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler amid their issues in the WR department. They also acquired a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder while giving away a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder.

On social media, a clip of Adam Thielen is going viral. In the video, we see him celebrating his return to Minnesota with his family. His daughter was jumping around in the air while holding his hands and chanting, "We're going home!"

You can check out the video below:

The Vikings had signed Thielen as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He did not play during his rookie campaign and spent nine seasons with the team. The wide receiver played in 135 total games while tallying 6,682 yards and 55 TDs receiving.

In March 2023, Adam Thielen signed a three-year deal worth $25 million with the Carolina Panthers. He spent two seasons with them and recorded 1,629 yards and nine TDs receiving.

With Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension due to violation of the NFL's Substance of Abuse Policy, quarterback J.J. McCarthy will have Thielen as an option on the field alongside Justin Jefferson. Jalen Nailor is also rehabilitating from a wrist injury.

The Vikings also signed Rondale Moore this offseason for more options on the depth chart. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during their preseason game against the Texans, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shares his thoughts on Adam Thielen returning to Minnesota

During an appearance on 'The Insiders' podcast, Ian Rapoport came forward to talk about the veteran WR returning to his hometown.

He said that Kevin O'Connell's team acquiring Thielen was a good move for the team ahead of the 2025 season.

"This one made sense for all the sides," Rapoport said. "Bringing Adam Thielen back to Minnesota Vikings, we still got so many good feelings. They knew exactly what they were doing. ... This one made the most sense, you know, for Carolina. ..."
"In the end, Adam Thielen goes from the Panthers to the Vikings in exchange for what amounts to a fourth round pick. ... It all combines for a fourth round value. That's about right. It helps Minnesota make up for the loss of Jordan Addison early and sets us up for an exceptionally cool story for one of the most loved Vikings in recent years heading back to his hometown."
Last season, the Vikings made the playoffs but lost to the Rams in the Wild Card round. Can the addition of Thielen further fuel their fire to compete for the Super Bowl this year?

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
