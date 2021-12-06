Watch: Ben Roethlisberger left in tears after win vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a courageous comeback Sunday over the rival Baltimore Ravens. The come-from-behind victory had its bad moments for Pittsburgh, which included a missed extra-point attempt by Steelers kicker Chris Boswell to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

With just seconds remaining on the clock, the Ravens scored a touchdown and were within one. Baltimore decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra-point and tying the game to send it to overtime.

As the Ravens set up, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen on the sidelines with his head lowered on his knee. With the Ravens attempting to win the game on a dropped pass attempt to tight end Mark Andrews, Roethlisberger was clearly seen as emotional and taking in the moment.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday afternoon that he was informed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does plan to retire at the end of the 2021 NFL season.

Roethlisberger apparently told teammates and others in the organization of his plans, but didn't want to make it public until after the season, so the attention was on the team and not him.

But, with the leak of information, came the attention that Roethlisberger was trying to avoid. Roethlisberger spoke to reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game.

Holding the game ball after his clutch comeback performance, Roethlisberger said that defeating the Ravens in front of the Steelers home crowd was special.

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with "This game is unbelievable... Winning in front of these fans in this place is just special."An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with @tracywolfson after the @steelers hard fought victory over the Ravens. "This game is unbelievable... Winning in front of these fans in this place is just special."An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with @tracywolfson after the @steelers hard fought victory over the Ravens. https://t.co/pzMXfXIQBw

Ben Roethlisberger told the media during his post-game availability that he won't be addressing the retirement rumors until after the season. He insisted he is focused on winning each of the remaining games this season.

The Steelers are now 6-5-1 and are still considered "in the hunt" for a playoff spot in the AFC. Sunday's loss has now dropped the Baltimore Ravens out of the number one seed in the AFC.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have a tough road ahead if they are going to make the playoffs. After Sunday's big win over the Ravens, the Steelers will now have a short week to prepare for a Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Then it's the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and ending the season with a roadtrip to Baltimore to face the Ravens one more time, which may be Ben Roethlisberger's final game.

