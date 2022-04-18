Watch: Chad Ochocinco proves he's still got it during intense workout session with Jarvis Landry

Chad Ochocinco Johnson is a man of many talents. He hasn't played a down in the NFL since 2011 with the New England Patriots, but he has certainly been busy. He's played in the Canadian Football League, been on Dancing with the Stars, rode a bull at an official Professional Bull Riders event, and even made his boxing debut last year.

He recently stopped by a star-studded wideout workout that was covered on Jarvis Landry's YouTube channel to show that he still has some NFL chops in him.

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall was there, along with current NFL standouts Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. NFL Draft hopeful Chris Olave was also in attendance along with Landry.

The video shows the wideout working on cuts and routes when Ochocinco decides to try his hand at defensive back. It's not his first time attempting to play a little defensive back against one of the league's best. In 2020, Ochocinco attempted to guard Stefon Diggs. It didn't end well.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills



Round 1 goes to @StefonDiggs... Stefon Diggs vs. Chad JohnsonRound 1 goes to @StefonDiggs... Stefon Diggs vs. Chad JohnsonRound 1 goes to @StefonDiggs... 😏 https://t.co/0u2xgznd9L

Chad Ochocinco claims boxing training has helped his footwork

Chad spends much of the video talking trash, as he is famously known for, and claiming his feet and his technique have improved. He went on to talk about how he is training with Cuban boxers and learning to unlearn some of the things he learned during his football days.

He begins by going up against Ja'Marr Chase, and after a few unsuccessful routes by Chase, he spouts off with a textbook Chad Ochocinco quote:

"I like me right now on Sunday against anybody."

Eighty-five has certainly never lacked confidence.

Later in the video, after stopping another route, Brandon Marshall adds some fuel to Ochocinco's fire.

He said, "Stop playing with 'em, O! Make a comeback!"

Chad has been vocal in the past about still having the body and the skills to compete at the NFL level. With leagues like the USFL and FCFL popping up, and even NFL legends like Terrell Owens giving it a shot, there's certainly a chance we could see Ochocinco back on the field again, in pads.

But for a man with so much passion and interest outside of football, it might be just as likely that we will see him try out for a hockey team.

