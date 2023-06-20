WATCH: Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée Olivia Culpo stars in new Marcolin commercial

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo recently debuted her most recent brand partnership.

The former Miss Universe teamed up with Max Mara Eyewear and posted the new commercial to her Instagram page.

The commercial shows her walking through Sweden wearing an oversized sports coat and donning the designer sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back and the emphasis of the commercial was clearly to show the new eyewear.

Here's the commercial:

While this isn't a new partnership for Culpo, it's a new line for the designer brand. It's a summer line that shows future buyers that it's the new eyewear one should be sporting this summer. She also worked with Max Mara on a winter line earlier in 2023.

Not only does the she work with specific brands on campaigns, but she also dons a role as a social media influencer. She does fashion and beauty posts for her followers for everyday looks or top glam tips, too.

Olivia Culpo says she gets 'nervous' before Christian McCaffrey's game

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey began dating in 2019.

In April 2023, the two announvced that they had gotten engaged. While the former Miss Universe has now watched countless NFL games, she apparently still gets nervous beforehand.

In an interview with Bill Maher on his podcast, "Club Random with Bill Maher" she said that she can't even eat before attending games. Maher had asked her if she gets nervous before watching the San Francisco 49ers running back take the field.

"Oh, yeah. Oh, my God. It's horrible. I can't really eat before. Knots in my stomach the whole time. Some games are better than others. Yeah worried about, worried about anybody getting hurt. If I see anybody getting hurt, whether it's on the teamthat I'm rooting for or the other team. I mean, my heart sinks, because it's scary."

She said that she does get very nervous and that she has knots in her stomach the entire game.

She said that some games make her less nervous than others. When Maher asked her if it was because she was scared of injury, she replied in the affirmative.

She went on to say that it's not just McCaffrey she worries about. She said that when she sees any player go down with an injury, her heart sinks a bit, as she's concerned for ther overall well-being.

