WATCH: Cowboys star Jalen Tolbert goes big, foots Adidas bill for line of customers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert surprised shoppers at an Adidas store with a kind gesture. While shopping himself, he walked up to the registers and proceeded to pay for the purchases of other shoppers as well.

The moment, which was caught by others in the Adidas store was quickly shared on social media. In the first post on Instagram stories, the wide receiver can be seen standing at the register with some young kids and their families.

A photo shared on Instagram that shows Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert at an Adidas store.(IG: Andrew Gleason)

In the video, the Cowboys wide receiver can be heard asking one of the adults if that was everything they wanted to which she said "yes." He then paid for their order and took a photo afterwards with the shopping bags in hand.

There needs to be clarification as to which Adidas store location this act of kindness occurred in. Whether it was in the Dallas area or perhaps somewhere else in unknown.

Tolbert did re-share the Instagram posts to his own account afterwards. But, he didn't make any indication before hand that he was planning on doing something like this.

How long has Jalen Tolbert played for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have always had big name wide receivers who catch the attention of NFL fans. And many believe that Jalen Tolbert could be the next up and coming wide receiver for Dallas.

The Alabama native was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. In his rookie season, he had just two passes caught for 12 total yards.

But the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have some confidence in the soon-to-be second-year player. The 24-year-old has been working out with Prescott this offseason along with other Cowboys players.

Getting that extra time in with Prescott and the offense will be key as he looks to take the next step in his career. He has also been documenting his offseason training on his Instagram account.

The two only played in five games together last year due to Prescott's injury and the wide receiver's position on the depth chart. But during offseason training, the Cowboys have appeared to be giving him more reps, something he didn't get ahead of his rookie season in 2022.

