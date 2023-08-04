WATCH: DeMarcus Ware goes viral for singing National Anthem ahead of Hall of Fame game between Jets and Browns

DeMarcus Ware terrorized offenses during his career in the NFL. So it was quite the surprise to see the imposing linebacker come up with a touching rendition of the National Anthem.

Of course, his presence in the Hall of Fame game was not surprising. While he has not played for either the New York Jets or the Cleveland Browns, the two teams taking part in the game, he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Seeing him on the sidelines would not have been out of the ordinary, but it was certainly was when he took center-stage. His singing was exquisite, with fans frequently applauding when he stopped hit the right notes.

You can see the video below:

Why did DeMarcus Ware sing the national anthem?

Instead of a professional performer, DeMarcus Ware singing the national anthem might have raised some eyebrows, but his reason was as emotional as his performance.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos great said that he used to sing on the sidelines with DeMaryius Thomas. Thomas passed away in 2021 at the age of 33 due to complications from a seizure disorder.

DeMarcus Ware sang for his Broncos teammate, with whom he won Super Bowl 50:

"This is the reason why I ended up doing it, because me and Demaryius would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem. He's not here right now, but I knew he was going to be there with me. ... while I was singing."

Since the legendary linebacker is getting inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, he was present at this game and took the opportunity to share how he felt about his deceased teammate.

DeMarcus Ware developed his love of music from his mother Brenda and Uncle Willie. He recollected that he had fond memories growing up in Alabama, listening to his uncle playing the guitar.

He was also a singer for 'Mirage', a high school band he had formed with his friends. Given the talent he demonstrated from an early age, it seems clear that football's win was music's loss.

theplayerstribune.com/articles/demar… DeMarcus Ware will sing the National Anthem at the HOF preseason game in Canton this year. Ware is an accomplished musician. He wrote about it for @PlayersTribune

In many ways, he said that music was his escape from the stress of football. Yet, on this day, it was the national anthem that brought back memories of friendship on the gridiron sidelines.

Thomas is not there to listen to his friend sing. So, it was only fitting that DeMarcus Ware sang for everyone else.