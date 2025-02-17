WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' mom shares hilarious take on Super Bowl hangover 

Jalen Hurts' mom, Pamela, had a funny take on life after the Super Bowl. In a TikTok video shared on Sunday, she walked down a sidewalk with a cup in one hand and a gray backpack in the other. Mama Hurts was wearing a green shirt with her son's name “HURTS” and the number “1” on the back.

As she walked away from the camera, Pamela was clearly still taking in the excitement of her son’s big win.

The text on the video said:

"Me returning to work after my 2nd SB & Disney World, knowing that my MVP QB son is a WORLD CHAMPION!"

Pamela's video comes right after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The "Disney World" context in the caption was in reference to Eagles QB celebrating by going to the iconic venue with his fiancée, Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows. It is unclear whether Mama Hurts also tagged along with them to the Disney World.

In the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl game, Jalen Hurts delivered an amazing performance, earning Super Bowl MVP with two passing touchdowns and 221 yards. The Eagles also stopped Patrick Mahomes, making sure they got their revenge after losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts credited parents for his Super Bowl LIX success

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepared for the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts took time to recognize the key people behind his success, his parents, Pamela and Averion Hurts. Jalen spoke about how his parents’ values shaped him and helped him on and off the field.

Averion, Jalen's dad, has always been there to guide him, especially as a high school football coach. He coached Jalen during his time at Channelview High School in Texas. His mom, Pamela, has worked in education, bringing balance and wisdom to Jalen’s life.

Before the Super Bowl, the quarterback shared how important his parents were in teaching him to work hard, keep going, have integrity and stay dedicated.

He said, as per Athlon Sports:

“They rooted me to work, to persevere, to have integrity and to be dedicated. Those are all characteristics that they’ve always displayed, and it’s been easy to follow them in their footsteps in that regard, so very blessed for them – both of them – and, obviously, very blessed to have this opportunity again."

Moreover, Jalen Hurts also shared how he aims to inspire others by breaking barriers for future Black quarterbacks and showing young people that anything is possible.

