WATCH: Female Buccaneers fans getting into squabble results in one getting put in a terrifying headlock

At a Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game, frustrations boiled over, leading to a brawl between two female fans. One was put into a headlock during the intense altercation.

There is often no greater indication that football has returned to prominence than fans fighting in the stands. Beer is heavily sold at football events, and whenever there's alcohol involved, there's a chance that frustrations can boil over, which is what happened in this Buccaneers game.

Dallas Texas TV @DallasTexasTV Football is back! Cowboys | Bucs week 1 Football is back! Cowboys | Bucs week 1 https://t.co/DL9VSiIbty

The woman executing the headlock even added punches to her assault before security guards stepped in. However, it took full intervention for the brawl to stop as the one fan continued to throw punches even after the guards arrived.

The fan who continued to throw punches was escorted out by security while the other returned to her seat. It's unclear if she was also removed from the game as the video ended.

Will this be Buccaneers shot-caller Tom Brady's last year?

Tom Brady shocked the world when he called it quits on a 22-year Hall of Fame career this offseason. However, he shocked the world again when he decided to return to the NFL after little more than a month.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

There's always been speculation about which year might be his last, especially after he turned 40, though that was five years ago. Now that he did officially retire, the questions are more persistent. Is this going to be his final run?

No one really knows. NFL analyst Rich Eisen seems to believe it will be. Only Brady truly knows. One thing that might determine if this is the Buccaneers' last shot with Brady is how well they do.

They won the Super Bowl in his first year with the team and were bounced from the NFC Divisional Round last season. That premature exit might have driven him to come out of retirement for another run.

If they win another Super Bowl, Brady will likely be motivated to continue playing. The split decision comes when they fail to reach that goal again. Nonetheless, losing has never discouraged the veteran quarterback.

He might not be willing to push for a 24th NFL season, but his desire to win could very well do just that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12