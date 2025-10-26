[WATCH] Giants HC Brian Daboll goes off after controversial Jalen Hurts fumble call

Giants' coach Brian Daboll exploded on the sideline on Sunday. This happened after a fourth-down call went against the Giants during their game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.The sequence started midway through the second quarter. Philadelphia faced fourth-and-1 at New York’s 11-yard line. Jalen Hurts attempted to surge ahead on the quarterback sneak. As he reached over the line, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked the ball loose.Officials quickly halted the play, signaling that Hurts’ forward progress had stopped before the fumble. Instead of a turnover, the Eagles received a new set of downs. This decision drew protest from Brian Daboll.The Giants' coach confronted the officiating crew as they explained the call. Despite being told forward progress isn’t reviewable, Brian Daboll tossed his challenge flag.The review was rejected, and two plays later, Hurts found Saquon Barkley on a 9-yard touchdown pass that put Philadelphia ahead 14-7 with 11:38 left before halftime.Amidst Brian Daboll's frustration, the takeaway turns into an Eagles touchdownFox’s broadcast noted that a quarterback reaching the ball forward is considered a live play unless the whistle sounds, which it had just before Kayvon Thibodeaux’s strip. The stoppage nullified what could have been a defensive swing for New York.The Giants had evened the score moments earlier when rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with running back Cam Skattebo for an 18-yard touchdown. Dart completed multiple throws for chunk gains and Skattebo contributed on the ground before hauling in the score.Momentum shifted after the disputed call. Had the fumble stood, the Giants would have taken possession deep in Philadelphia territory. Instead, the Eagles capitalized on the ruling and extended their lead behind Saquon Barkley.Barkley opened the game with a 65-yard touchdown run 17 seconds into the contest. That start marked Barkley’s longest rush of the season and came against his former team.New York entered Week 8 with a 2-5 record, despite showing some promise with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The team has struggled to finish games, losing winnable matchups against Dallas, New Orleans and Denver.