[WATCH] Giants HC Brian Daboll goes off after controversial Jalen Hurts fumble call

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 26, 2025 18:43 GMT
Brian Daboll x Jalen Hurts collage
Brian Daboll x Jalen Hurts collage (Credits: IMAGN)

Giants' coach Brian Daboll exploded on the sideline on Sunday. This happened after a fourth-down call went against the Giants during their game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ad

The sequence started midway through the second quarter. Philadelphia faced fourth-and-1 at New York’s 11-yard line. Jalen Hurts attempted to surge ahead on the quarterback sneak. As he reached over the line, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked the ball loose.

Officials quickly halted the play, signaling that Hurts’ forward progress had stopped before the fumble. Instead of a turnover, the Eagles received a new set of downs. This decision drew protest from Brian Daboll.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants' coach confronted the officiating crew as they explained the call. Despite being told forward progress isn’t reviewable, Brian Daboll tossed his challenge flag.

The review was rejected, and two plays later, Hurts found Saquon Barkley on a 9-yard touchdown pass that put Philadelphia ahead 14-7 with 11:38 left before halftime.

Amidst Brian Daboll's frustration, the takeaway turns into an Eagles touchdown

Ad

Fox’s broadcast noted that a quarterback reaching the ball forward is considered a live play unless the whistle sounds, which it had just before Kayvon Thibodeaux’s strip. The stoppage nullified what could have been a defensive swing for New York.

The Giants had evened the score moments earlier when rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with running back Cam Skattebo for an 18-yard touchdown. Dart completed multiple throws for chunk gains and Skattebo contributed on the ground before hauling in the score.

Ad

Momentum shifted after the disputed call. Had the fumble stood, the Giants would have taken possession deep in Philadelphia territory. Instead, the Eagles capitalized on the ruling and extended their lead behind Saquon Barkley.

Barkley opened the game with a 65-yard touchdown run 17 seconds into the contest. That start marked Barkley’s longest rush of the season and came against his former team.

New York entered Week 8 with a 2-5 record, despite showing some promise with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The team has struggled to finish games, losing winnable matchups against Dallas, New Orleans and Denver.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications