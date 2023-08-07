WATCH: Hard Knocks goes behind the scenes with Aaron Rodgers dialing up Zach Wilson's viral TD throw

Aaron Rodgers can not only throw bombs down the field, but the quarterback can call plays that come up with the same result for other players. Zach Wilson, one of the lowest ranked starting quarterbacks from last season, uncorked the biggest play of the Hall of Fame game with a dime completion down the left sideline.

In a clip released by NFL Films ahead of Hard Knocks' debut episode this week, it was revealed that Rodgers knew the wide recevier was going to be open before the snap. Malik Taylor was the wide receiver and as it stands, he's on the bubble to make the team based on ESPN's current depth chart. After the big play, the bubble might be in jeopardy. Here's a look at the play.

Aaron Rodgers hypes up nervous Jets fans from the sideline

No. 8 at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Rodgers didn't even play in the game, but the quarterback gave the Jets what might have slotted in as one of the best plays of the entire season last year. As such, the Jets might be getting just a taste of the success to come. That said, there was one dangerous precedent fans noticed.

In the game, the team only put up 16 total points. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett called the plays for most of the game. Last season, as the Broncos head coach and playcaller, he struggled mightily to get above that number. In four games last season early on, the team hit 16 total points. In only four games the team eclipsed 16 points of offense.

As such, managing the offense of another transplanted quarterback, fans have just a little reason for worry at this point. It will be different players who will be taking to the gridiron in Week 1, but any resemblance of a pattern is enough to reach for the alarm bell.

When does Hard Knocks debut?

After the long offseason, the NFL feast is upon us. Preseason games will be running on four consecutive days from Aug. 10 until Aug. 13th. However, before that, fans will get a chance to watch even more football with Hard Knocks' first episode releasing Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST. It will run for one hour on HBO and will also be available on MAX.