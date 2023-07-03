WATCH: Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch surprises family with pregnancy reveal - "Oh my f**king God!"

Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, posted a wholesome video in which they revealed their pregnancy to their family. The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end and his Instagram influencer wife announced a few weeks ago that they were expecting a baby. While the couple said they would keep most of the information to themselves, they have slowly been uploading content from the initial stages of pregnancy.

Allison Kuch shared her first ultrasound experience with her fans and also expressed her concerns regarding her very first pregnancy. This time, she shared a video where the couple surprised their family with the news.

The video starts with Kuch's brother excitedly tearing open a gift box. He then realizes that her sister is pregnant, and out of happiness, hugs her. The second person to get the unanticipated yet cheerful news is Kuch's father, John, who is rendered speechless.

Then Kuch's mother's jaw drops when she learns that her daughter will soon be a mother. She says:

"Oh, no f**king way. Are you seriously? What? No f**king way! Oh, my fucking god!"

Fans found the video utterly adorable and posted their heartfelt comments.

Allison Kuch is due in December. In the meantime, it appears she will not shy away from sharing updates related to her pregnancy.

Allison Kuch shares her pregnancy concerns with fans

As mentioned before, Kuch is starting to share the unseen moments of the initial days of her pregnancy. The influencer shared the fears she had regarding her pregnancy.

Since the couple is preparing to welcome their first child, they are still trying to learn various aspects of parenthood. Kuch said:

"I had my first ultrasound today. Pregnancy itself has been a little scary because, one, I have a phobia of throwing up. Second thing is, I don't know, just the idea of unknown. I now have a concern about my future baby, like making sure he or she is okay and also the fact that something is growing inside of me and has to come out somehow."

She then explained that the couple will book a ten-month check-up that will allow them to know the gender of their baby.

