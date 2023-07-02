Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch are embarking on a journey to become parents for the very first time in their lives. Since this is a new transition that they are making, the Instagram influencer shared her fears after her first ultrasound.

A few weeks ago, the Rochell couple announced that they were expecting and uploaded several pictures and videos on their social media. While the couple wanted to keep things private, they were slowly sharing information about their journey.

Allison Kuch uploaded a TikTok video where she talked about her fears and concerns related to her pregnancy:

"I had my first ultrasound today. Pregnancy itself has been a little scary because, one, I have a phobia of throwing up. Second thing is, I don't know, just the idea of unknown. I now have a concern about my future baby, like making sure he or she is okay and also the fact that something is growing inside of me and has to come out somehow."

Kuch then went on to explain her experience with ultrasound and then told her fans that Rochell and she have booked a teen-week appointment to get to know the gender of the baby. When the video was recorded, neither side of the family knew of her pregnancy.

The couple has not yet revealed to her fans what the gender of the baby is. In the meantime, the two went on lavish vacations to celebrate Kuch's pregnancy.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell made their way to Cabo for babymoon

After announcing that the couple is expecting, the couple has been serving their pregnancy content to their fans. In one of those videos, Allison Kuch announced that they were flying off to Cabo, but their flight was delayed for technical reasons. Luckily, they did reach their destination.

There, the two went to the beach to soak up some sun and enjoy virgin drinks. The lifestyle influencer also put on stunning bikinis that had fans admiring her beauty. Kuch and Rochell are relaxing and taking time off their busy schedules.

Her husband is still in free agency but has made a name for himself in the profitable world of TikTok.

