WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & sisters show off casual, stylish fits ahead of Cowboys vs. Bears showdown

By Garima
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:35 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Tight end Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder started dating in September 2023 after meeting a few months earlier when Ferguson messaged her on social media. Haley, a former Miami basketball player and social media influencer, made their relationship public in early 2024. The couple got engaged in April on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Since getting engaged, Haley has been a staple at Dallas Cowboys games, proudly wearing Ferguson’s jersey and cheering him on from the stands. Haley is one of five sisters: Brooke, Brandi, Hanna (her identical twin) and Natalie.

Ahead of the Week 3 NFC matchup between the Chicago Bears and Dallas on Sunday, Haley and her sisters wore gameday outfits as a tribute to the Cowboys. Each sister wore a piece of Cowboys-themed accessory, and Haley captioned the Instagram video:

“When your family loves the cowboys as much as you>”

The Bears (0-2) will host the Cowboys (1-1) at Soldier Field, as Dallas comes off a 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants, while the Bears are still searching for their first victory after a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Chicago is a 1-point favorite to win the matchup.

Also Read: WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG video

Haley Cavinder wore a custom Dallas Cowboys accessory to Jake Ferguson’s Week 2 game

Haley Cavinder also showed her support for Jake Ferguson during the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants by wearing a custom Cowboys hat featuring Ferguson’s jersey number, 87.

@haleycavinder's IG story

Haley and Hanna also shared a pregame mirror selfie, coordinating their outfits with white tops and black cowboy boots. Haley paired hers with white bottoms while Hanna opted for a denim skirt.

@haleycavinder's IG story

The Cowboys won the game, battling quarterback-to-quarterback with the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. The game was tied by a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation and ultimately decided by a 46-yard field goal in overtime. Ferguson made several big plays throughout the matchup.

Also Read: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna channel vintage vibes in latest Polaroid-inspired photoshoot

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

