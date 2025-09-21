WATCH: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & sisters show off casual, stylish fits ahead of Cowboys vs. Bears showdown

Tight end Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder started dating in September 2023 after meeting a few months earlier when Ferguson messaged her on social media. Haley, a former Miami basketball player and social media influencer, made their relationship public in early 2024. The couple got engaged in April on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.Since getting engaged, Haley has been a staple at Dallas Cowboys games, proudly wearing Ferguson’s jersey and cheering him on from the stands. Haley is one of five sisters: Brooke, Brandi, Hanna (her identical twin) and Natalie.Ahead of the Week 3 NFC matchup between the Chicago Bears and Dallas on Sunday, Haley and her sisters wore gameday outfits as a tribute to the Cowboys. Each sister wore a piece of Cowboys-themed accessory, and Haley captioned the Instagram video:“When your family loves the cowboys as much as you&gt;” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bears (0-2) will host the Cowboys (1-1) at Soldier Field, as Dallas comes off a 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants, while the Bears are still searching for their first victory after a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Chicago is a 1-point favorite to win the matchup.Also Read: WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder &amp; twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG videoHaley Cavinder wore a custom Dallas Cowboys accessory to Jake Ferguson’s Week 2 gameHaley Cavinder also showed her support for Jake Ferguson during the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants by wearing a custom Cowboys hat featuring Ferguson’s jersey number, 87.@haleycavinder's IG storyHaley and Hanna also shared a pregame mirror selfie, coordinating their outfits with white tops and black cowboy boots. Haley paired hers with white bottoms while Hanna opted for a denim skirt.@haleycavinder's IG storyThe Cowboys won the game, battling quarterback-to-quarterback with the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. The game was tied by a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation and ultimately decided by a 46-yard field goal in overtime. Ferguson made several big plays throughout the matchup.Also Read: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder &amp; twin Hanna channel vintage vibes in latest Polaroid-inspired photoshoot