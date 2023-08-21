WATCH: Jalen Hurts picks his mother's special homemade dish over Philly cheesesteaks, Texas’s BBQ, and other famous food dishes

Jalen Hurts, the star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, told the world that nothing tastes better than his mother's homemade dishes.

Recently, the former Heisman Trophy winner took part in the foodie version of This-or-That. The reporter asked him which meal he would choose. His answer remained constant, and it was:

"My mama's BBQ."

Hurts chose his mom's piping hot BBQ over Philly cheesesteaks, Texas BBQ, Oklahoma smash burgers, Southern fried chicken, Waffle House, and Wawa.

Jalen Hurts' Parents: The support system behind his success

Jalen Hurts' rise to NFL stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite facing constant doubts and criticism, Hurts persevered and proved his talent on the field. Throughout his journey, his parents have been his biggest supporters.

His mother, Pamela, supported her son when he spoke to the media about the lack of communication via the coaches when he was the QB for the Crimson Tide.

"When has Jalen ever spoken to media about anything other than the team? When has he ever whined, pouted or talk about what "y'all" don't know takes place behind the scenes? There's a reason why players aren't allowed to speak to the media. Jalen spoke his truth, finally, after 3 years of being compliant and controlled. You have no idea what is and has been going on— and most likely, never will."

Jalen Hurts' parents played a crucial role in his NFL career by providing unwavering support. They believed in him even when his talent was questioned and critics voiced concerns. His father, a high school football coach, guided him and instilled a winning mentality. His mother ensured that he stayed focused and determined.

Hurts' parents always reminded him to stay focused and determined. With a Super Bowl appearance on his resume, Hurts' hard work is being rewarded. He became the first Black quarterback to face off against Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl, breaking barriers and making history. Mny more to come!

