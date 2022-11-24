Jalen Hurts has elevated his game to the next level and has been one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles are a Super Bowl contender. Former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese recently hopped on the BallFather podcast presented by Sportskeeda. He gave his his own views and perspective on Hurts.

Reese believes that Jalen Hurts is on the path to becoming a better quarterback than Lamar Jackson as he can pass the ball better. Here's how he put it:

"I think he throws the ball better than Lamar... He's truly - as he likes to call it - a triple threat, because he wants to incorporate the mental aspect of the game, which really is about his decision-making. He has grown on this fan base."

Reese added:

"I'll be honest with you ready to get to your question about the media and their portrayal of him. I think they felt he was limited in what he could do, based off the small sample size that we had to see him play the game."

He continued:

"The way that he's come back to show how much he's improved in his game, all those intangible things that we've heard about Jalen, he's a hard worker, he's a student of the game."

There is no denying that many people had doubts about Hurts at the start of the season. However, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has proved them all wrong and is an MVP candidate for this campaign.

The media in Philadelphia also had concerns about their quarterback, but this season has proved that Hurts is the right man to lead the franchise.

Ike Reese believes that Jalen Hurts has exceeded all expectations

Not many would have predicted Jalen Hurts to be an MVP candidate this season, but here we are in Week 12 and the Eagles quarterback is in the mix.

The Eagles started the season 8-0 and Hurts demonstrated how good he is at leading the team. They lost surprisingly to the Washington Commanders but Hurts led them to a game-winning touchdown drive against the Indianapolis Colts in the next game.

Ike Reese spoke further to Sportskeeda and claimed that Hurts has exceeded the expectations that were set for him:

"The fact that he hadn't had the same offense to play under, as he's had had a different coordinator for like the last seven years, including high school, college and the pros. He had never got the opportunity to play in an offense for consecutive seasons. So that can also stunt your growth."

Reese continued:

"He has come back and surpassed what a lot of people thought he would be able to do. And I'll give the media credit here. They've embraced it. There is no caveats. There is no but this but that, and the reason why I say they have embraced it."

Ike Reese firmly believes that Jalen Hurts is on the way to becoming an elite QB, and opposing defenses are finding it tough to stop him.

Eagles fans have already seen Mike Vick play in front of them and as a result, the bar is set quite high for Jalen Hurts in the years to come. Hurts has dealt with adversity throughout his life, which was visible when he transferred from Alabama to play for the University of Oklahoma, where he excelled.

Jalen Hurts: The MVP candidate

Hurts has a passer rating of 106.5 for 2,407 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions in 10 games this season. Moreover, he has run for 440 yards this season, including eight rushing touchdowns.

As Ike Reese mentioned, Hurts has the mental fortitude to deal with adversity and that will help him a lot throughout his career. Playing in a place like Philadelphia isn't easy for athletes because the fans are super-engaged, but Hurts' play on the field has made him a fan favorite.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 9-1 and will face the Green Bay Packers up next in Week 12. Hurts could make another huge statement in the MVP race if he is able to get the better of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Last season, Hurts and the Eagles faltered in their first playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time around the expectations are quite high for them in the postseason.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the frontrunners in the MVP race this season. It will be very interesting to see which quarterback will come out on top after the end of the regular season.

