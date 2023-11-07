WATCH: Josh Dobbs' TikTok video on Vikings debut goes viral 

The Minnesota Vikings traded for quarterback Josh Dobbs just last week. Just days earlier, Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and the team was left in a bind. The veteran quarterback didn't have an opportunity to practice with the team ahead of Sunday's matchup.

When rookie quarterback Jaren Hall went out with a concussion, it was time for Dobbs. He led them to the 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, who had the sixth-best defense in the NFL. All while doing so without fully knowing the offensive play calls. Dobbs then took his miraculous Vikings debut and turned it into a TikTok.

The video shows a social media post about his trade. Then there's a clip from "The Pat McAfee Show" where his experience with NASA is mentioned. Dobbs set the video to the song "Take Me Higher" by the band Creed. The new Vikings quarterback even has an avatar of himself flying across the field.

Josh Dobbs' TikTok post quickly went viral as everyone appreciated the veteran quarterback's sense of humor. As for his role with the Minnesota Vikings, he could be the answer to help lead the team for the rest of the season.

Dobbs completed 20 of 30 passes with 158 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 66 yards, including a rushing touchdown.

All you need to know about Josh Dobbs' NASA stint

While Josh Dobbs was playing at the University of Tennessee, he was also studying Aerospace Engineering. He graduated with his bachelor's degree and a 4.0 GPA.

While he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, he spent one month interning with NASA at Kennedy Space Center on Florida's east coast. The internship was arranged by the NFLPA. During his internship, he was given the opportunity to watch the SpaceX rocket launch on the International Space Station.

Dobbs' love for space dates back to when he was a child. Which led to him choosing aerospace engineering as his major in Tennessee. He is also a licensed pilot.

The quarterback's love for football and space even earned him quite the nickname this week: the "Passtronaut." His performance on the gridiron also earned him a congratulation from NASA on social media.