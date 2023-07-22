WATCH: Josh Harris takes shot at Jerry Jones’ Cowboys in introductory press after $6,050,000,000 purchase of Commanders

Josh Harris' $6.05 billion purchase of the Washington Commanders is the biggest ever. Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL at $8 billion. And now the new Commanders owner wants to ride on the biggest NFL deal ever and make sure his franchise overtakes the Cowboys in valuation.

Immediately after being confirmed as all other NFL owners, which included Jerry Jones, Josh Harris got to work ingratiating himself with the Washington fanbase. And there are few better ways to do so than to take a shot across your divisional rivals.

When speaking on the podium and addressing the crowd, he brought in the comparison between Washington and Dallas unsolicited. While he acknowledged the Cowboys' perch atop all other teams, he made it clear that he was gunning for that. He based his reasoning in the history of the franchise when they were Super Bowl and playoff regulars. He said,

“It’s hard to imagine but I’ve seen the numbers. The Commanders were once the #1 franchise in the NFL back when they were the Redskins. Not the Dallas Cowboys.”

Washington Commanders fan will love Josh Harris going after Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys

There is palpable excitement that the Dan Snyder era is now over in Washington. And Josh Harris is taking every opportunity to make sure he gets off on the right foot with the fanbase.

Aiming to usurp Jerry Jones' and the Cowboys' position as the most valuable franchise in the NFL will certainly do that. The two teams are rivals in the NFC East. But their distaste for one another goes way back.

George Preston Marshall was the owner of the Washington franchise when the Dallas Cowboys were beginning as an expansion team in 1960. But Marshall knew that he had a lock on the Southern fanbase in the NFL as the southermost team. He opposed every effort by Clint Murchison, who was trying to begin the expansion team in Dallas.

Since all NFL owners needed to be onboard for the new team, there was a problem. But Washington band leader Barnee Breeskin, who had fallen out with Marshall, provided Murchison with an alternative. He took the Washington fight song, which he had composed, and sold the rights to Murchison, who in turn revealed this to Marshall and forbade him to play the song.

Ricky Gutierrez @SeniorVaquero So not only did Dallas get a team, they also got a long time rival with the Redskins. All this because Marshall was a POS that wanted more money for his team, couldn't agree with his director, and had his fight song sold to Murchison as revenge. So thank you Barnee Breeskin.

In return for the rights, Marshall agreed to give Murchison the vote to bring an expansion team to Dallas. Since then, the Cowboys and the Commanders have been sworn enemies on the field. Josh Harris is now aiming for Jerry Jones' crown in this long-running saga.

