  WATCH: Justin Herbert joins forces with LA rivals Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp at Zach Bryan concert

WATCH: Justin Herbert joins forces with LA rivals Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp at Zach Bryan concert

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 04, 2024 18:38 GMT
Los Angeles NFL stars Justin Herbert, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp watched Zach Bryan perform
Los Angeles NFL stars Justin Herbert, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp watched Zach Bryan perform

Justin Herbert is a Los Angeles Charger; thus, he should not normally be mingling with members of the crosstown rival Rams. But that was exactly what he did on Sunday, as he and rival wideouts Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp attended the concert by country singer Zach Bryan at the Crypto.com Arena.

In the video below, the three even take to the stage to serenade the crowd:

also-read-trending Trending

Bryan has been a rather popular musician in the NFL world. The likes of Christian McCaffrey have performed with him, and he has even mocked New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones onstage by cheering for the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles.

He also recently received a shoutout from notorious former wide receiver Antonio Brown, who gave him "Cracker of the Day" on X.com (formerly Twitter).

What kind of music does Justin Herbert like?

Listening to music is one of Herbert's favorite pre-practice and pre-game habits. In a 2021 interview for Dr. Squatch, he said:

“I love that early morning car ride to practice, listening to music. It’s 15 or 20 minutes to myself to just enjoy and it helps me set my mindset to attack the day.”

And here are his preferred genres:

“My music taste is pretty much all over the place - country, hip hop; I love classic rock too and grew up listening to bands like Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, and AC/DC with my Dad, those are some of his favorites. Pre-game, it’s always “For Those About To Rock” by AC/DC, it just fires me up.”

OC Greg Roman praises Justin Herbert's form in Chargers OTA's

For 2024, the Chargers' Justin Herbert era enters a new chapter: one led by Jim Harbaugh. And if the comments from one of his top assistants during OTA's are any indication, the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year is in for a good performance.

“I just love sitting here and listening to each guy, kind of orchestrate the cadences and the difference between them. Justin is like [expletive] brilliant," Roman said. "He's got that thing inside of him that's telling, whoever, like, 'I got this [expletive] down cold.'"

Chargers OTA's conclude on June 7. A mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13 concludes spring training.

