WATCH: Justin Jefferson teaches F1’s Oscar Piastri on "The Griddy" dance ahead of Miami GP

Justin Jefferson tried to teach some dance moves to the McLaren F1 team's driver, Oscar Piastri. With the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, the NFL star collaborated with Piastri to teach him how to do a victory dance.
On Friday, the NFL, in collaboration with McLaren, B/R Gridiron, and Bleacher Report, shared a joint post on Instagram featuring the sports stars. In the clip, Justin Jefferson did his popular "The Griddy" dance and asked the Australian driver to follow him.
However, Jefferson is not the only star collaborating with F1 drivers ahead of the Miami GP. Earlier this week, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also collaborated with an F1 driver.
On Wednesday, Williams Racing posted a few pictures of Brady's interesting golf outing with renowned F1 driver Carlos Sainz. The duo played a few shots in Miami, Florida. They practiced the game in a beautiful location surrounded by water all around.
For the golf outing ahead of the Miami GP, both Brady and Sainz styled in some comfortable outfits to practice their swings. They both wore matching black T-shirts.
Williams Racing posted several pictures of the sports stars, including one where the retired NFL star was seen driving a golf cart with Sainz comfortably enjoying the ride.
Bengals TE Mike Gesicki reacts to Justin Jefferson teaching dance moves to the F1 driver
Justin Jefferson teaching the dance moves to Oscar Piastri's video quickly went viral on the internet, and within just 12 hours of its release, the clip had accumulated around 1.3 million views (and still counting) on Instagram. Several fans reacted with the collaboration, with one writing:
"Gritty on top of the car would be WILD."
Intriguingly, even Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki reacted to the viral video, writing:
"Can confirm it is not as easy as he makes it look."
Justin Jefferson is best known for his Griddy dance during the NFL matches. It's a popular heel dance that was created by a high school teenage football player named Allen Davis in 2018.
Later, his teammate Ja'Marr Chase followed it and taught it to Jefferson, who has popularized it in the NFL.
