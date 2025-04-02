WATCH: Kylie Kelce makes newborn daughter Finnley's debut on 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast

Less than a day after announcing her fourth daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce's birth, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie debuted her newborn on her podcast. On Wednesday, Kelce - via her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie" podcast page on Instagram - shared a reel in which the podcaster introduced her daughter to the fans.

The clip started with Kylie Kelce introducing her daughter Finnely to the camera while holding her close to her chest. In the video, Kylie wore a grey sweatshirt while her daughter adorned a black zippered footie.

"I have a very special guest joining me on the podcast this week. Ta-da. That's right. I just had my baby literally two days ago, and now I am recording a podcast about it. A lot of people have asked me if I am crazy, maybe," Kylie said.

Moving forward in her statement, Kylie gave fans a snippet of the topics she'd cover in the upcoming podcast episode. Ending the reel on a hilarious note, Kylie said:

"I'll try to answer that question and everything else about my birth and postpartum experience. Please tell me you just heard her fart. I hope that made it."

Kylie Kelce opened up about backstory of picking newborn daughter's name

Kylie Kelce shared the backstory of picking her daughter's name in another "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie" Instagram reel shared on Wednesday. She explained how she and Jason had discussed a long list of names but "didn't go with a single option" out of it.

"The Name Finn was not one of the names that we were discussing with other people but came back around because it was a serious contender for Elliott's name. Considering we had to name 4 children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child. And that's what we did," Kylie said.

Moving forward, Kylie revealed that she chose "Anne" as her daughter's middle name because it was a common element in the names of many people in her life. Telling "I feel good" about using "Anne" in her daughter's name, Kylie said:

"Her middle name is Anne. The people in our lives that are associated with the name Anne with an 'E' would be my dad's mom. That was her first name. My sister's middle name. My cousin's middle name. My other cousin's middle name. And Annie Elliott is actually Anne. We packed it all into one middle name, and I feel good about that."

Kylie Kelce announced her newborn daughter's birth via Instagram post, which attracted a one-word reaction from Travis Kelce. In addition to Travis, Kylie Juszczyk's wife Kristin also made headlines for her three-word message to Kylie following daughter Finnley's birth.

