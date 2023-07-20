WATCH: Madden's Mr. 97 Nick Chubb squats 610 pounds in viral workout video

Nick Chubb has put his strength on display by running past and through defenders as one of the NFL's top running backs. Chubb showed off that strength in a workout video that has gone viral on social media.

The Browns star squatted 610 pounds with ease as he prepares for training camp at the end of the month. Those who witnessed it were in awe of the 5-foot-11, 227-pound running back's astonishing feat.

He squatted that same amount last July while in Georgia at Cedartown High School. The former Georgia Bulldogs great squatted more that 610 lbs last May, squatting 675 lbs.

Last season, Chubb was third in the league in rushing with 1,525 yards and tied for fifth with 12 touchdowns. He made it to his fourth straight Pro Bowl and was on the All-Pro second team.

Nick Chubb's 1,525 yards last season is the third-most by a Cleveland Browns running back in franchise history. The late Jim Brown owns the two best seasons in team history in terms of rushing yards.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Assuming #Browns Nick Chubb plays out his current contract through the 2024 season, his career earnings will be $43.98 million. He’s had 4 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons and missed a 5th by 4 yards + has scored 48 TDs to date. twitter.com/rosstuckernfl/…

The 27-year-old will earn $10.865 million in the 2023 season and has one year remaining on his three-year, $36.6 million deal. Chubb will be the fourth-highest paid running back when it comes to total cash.

Nick Chubb ranks fifth amongst active running backs in yards (6,341) and seventh in touchdowns (48). The question remains as to whether the Browns front office will offer Chubb, who is entering his sixth NFL season, a new deal ahead of 2024.

Is Nick Chubb the highest-ranked RB in Madden 24?

Chubb and his 97 rating in the video game is the highest amongst other running backs. Only six were given a 90 or above at the position:

Player Team Madden 24 rating Nick Chubb Browns 97 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 96 Josh Jacobs Raiders 95 Derrick Henry Titans 94 Saquon Barkley Giants 93 Dalvin Cook Free Agent 91

The Browns star was second to Derrick Henry and his 97 rating in Madden 23 with a 96 rating. He tied with the Tennesse Titans running back in Madden 22 with a 96 rating. We'll see if Chubb can show his Madden 24 rating as true in the 2023 season.

