WATCH: Marshawn Lynch goes full Scarface, lights up ‘mother fungus’ with flamethrower on Stars on Mars

Marshawn Lynch has found a great deal of success after his NFL career and the former running back is having fun doing so. Lynch is on the FOX reality show "Stars on Mars" and lit a fungus on fire akin to Tony Montoya aka Scarface.

He was joined by former cyclist Lance Armstong on the mission to destroy the "mother fungus." The former athletes were equipped with some flamethrowers for a challenge on the latest episode of the show. Both looked to have a good time using said flamethrowers to take out the massive fungus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former 12-year NFL veteran 37-year-old has set Hollywood on fire (figuratively) with his most recent movie role. Recently, Marshawn Lynch was cast in the film "Bottoms." The film is a teen comedy that focuses on two girls who want to start their own fight club.

Lynch plays the role of Mr. G, a teacher who is willing to help the girls start the fight club. It was the first major movie role for the Super Bowl winner, who had a bit-part in "80 for Brady." He has plenty of television roles to his name, including a hilarious guest spot on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

In 2020, the Oakland, California native played the role of Giggles on the hit HBO show "Westworld" in three episodes. Lynch also voiced the character Dante 'Beast Mode' Jefferson in the video game Predator: Hunting Grounds that same year.

The five-time Pro Bowler has been one of the few athletes to make that transition from the NFL to Hollywood look fluid.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL Career

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch spent 12 seasons in the league setting the field on fire (again, figuratively) with his speed and power. His career started with the Buffalo Bills, playing four seasons with them. Lynch then became "Beast Mode" when he played with the Seattle Seahawks.

He spent seven seasons there and became a fan favorite, helped by his massive touchdown run versus the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs during the 2010 season.

Lynch would play for his hometown team, the Raiders, for two seasons before ending his career with Seahawks in 2019. The former first-round pick ranks fourth in team history in yards and third in touchdowns.

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 rushing attempts in his 12-year career.

Poll : 0 votes