WATCH: Matthew Stafford's meme-worthy reaction to photographer falling off stage goes viral 

It took Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to become a Super Bowl champion. Needless to say, he celebrated like he had never before. So much so that newly retired quarterback Tom Brady tweeted suggesting that Stafford 'mix in water' in his drink, noting his own experience with avocado tequila at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade last year.

As the Rams parade arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, players and their families made their way onto the stage to speak to the crowd of fans. Stafford and his wife Kelly were seen on stage, and in front of them was a photographer for the NFL named Kelly Smiley.

As readers will find in the video of the incident, just as the camera finds the Rams quarterback, Smiley suddenly stumbles off the stage and out of the picture. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the couple shocked at what just happened in front of them, with Matthew Stafford appearing to say "I'm out," or something along those lines. He then turns and walks away from the situation. His wife Kelly walks towards the front of the stage to check on the photographer.

Since the video has made its way around social media, many have criticized Stafford's handling of the situation. Several have called it "cold" that he would walk away from anyone who was injured or in distress. The Rams signal-caller has yet to comment on the situation.

Photographer fractures spine after fall from Rams parade stage

Kelly Smiley, the photographer who was working for the NFL at the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade and celebration, took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to share her condition.

Smiley retweeted the video of her falling, identifying herself and saying that she was in the emergency room awaiting X-ray results. She added that both of her cameras were broken after the fall from the stage.

Kelly Smiley @kellysmiley23 . Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok LoganTheHammer @LoganTheHammer @AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away 🤦‍♂️ @AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/LfjSJ3fzYy That’s me. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok twitter.com/loganthehammer… That’s me 😰. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok twitter.com/loganthehammer…

A few hours later, Smiley took to Twitter again, retweeting another video of the fall and stating that she had fractured her spine.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Kelly Smiley in hopes of raising enough money to cover her medical bills as well as cover the cost of two new cameras.

Smiley is a well-known photo editor who also works with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings team.

Edited by Piyush Bisht