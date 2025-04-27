WATCH: Puka Nacua's brother slaps fan in heated altercation after Battlehawks loss in UFL game

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's brother, Samson Nacua, got into an altercation with a fan on Saturday. The fight happened right after the Panthers' close 32-27 defeat to the St. Louis Battlehawks during Week 5 of the UFL season.

The video footage of the encounter has gone viral on social media, with almost 300,000 views by Sunday morning. In the video, the exchange appears to begin as an argument between Michigan Panthers WR, Samson, and a Battlehawks supporter.

Things went out of hand fairly rapidly. The fiery encounter reached its climax when Nacua jumped up and slapped the fan on the stands in the face. He then walked away from the spot.

The surprise move garnered much attention as the UFL season approaches its midpoint.

Neither the UFL nor the Michigan Panthers organization has issued a formal statement on the incident as of Sunday morning. The league will probably reach a verdict on the altercation over the next few days.

The fight followed some hard-fought play as the Battlehawks scored a late touchdown to seal their win. The loss by the Panthers leaves them with a 3-2 record for the season.

Puka Nacua's brother's journey so far

Samson Nacua's professional football path is certainly different from that of his younger brother. Puka Nacua has become an All-Pro receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

However, Samson's play with the Panthers has been good this season, with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown in five games.

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Samson's college career took a different path from his brother's swift ascension in the NFL. He first walked on at Utah, where he played for four years before moving to BYU for his final year of college football. During his time at college, he totaled 103 receptions for 1,344 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Nacua brothers were seen together just days before the incident, watching a Real Salt Lake soccer game against Toronto FC on April 21. They were accompanied by brother Tei Nacua and Devin Kaufusi, both collegiate football players at BYU and Utah respectively.

The UFL is an open laboratory for individuals who weren't drafted into the NFL or once played in the NFL but weren't offered a permanent position. The 10-week regular season provides such athletes with an avenue to showcase their skills.

