WATCH: Russell Wilson gushes over wife Ciara's head-turning dress from Met Gala 2025

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have been together since 2015 and married since 2016. On Monday evening, the newly signed New York Giants quarterback attended this year's Met Gala.

Before the couple walked the red carpet at the annual charity event for the first time together, they took a moment to admire each other's looks. The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Tailored for You" and featured custom suits and gowns.

In a joint post on Instagram, Wilson can be seen grabbing his wife's hand and admiring how amazing she looked. Meanwhile, Ciara celebrated their first Met Gala together and how the quarterback made her "heart stop" with how handsome he looked.

"You make my heart stop @DangeRussWilson. Our 1st Met Gala together 🖤"- Ciara captioned her Instagram post

The Giants quarterback wore a black tuxedo, a black cane and dark sunglasses. Ciara chose a cutout black gown that was adorned with silver accessories, which she paired with silver earrings.

Ciara credits Russell Wilson's decision to sign with Giants led to Met Gala appearance

While walking the red carpet, Ciara and Russell Wilson stopped and spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The singer revealed that Wilson attended the Met Gala because he signed with the Giants.

Ciara said Wilson's schedule typically has him at offseason workouts or training, which is usually on the West Coast. This year, he's preparing for his upcoming season with the Giants, hence his availability on the East Coast. She also gushed about how special it was to finally walk the red carpet together.

"Oh, it's amazing cuz, he can never do this," Ciara said. "He's normally on the west coast or like over that way. I know. And so I said he went from the MetLife to the Met Gala tonight. So truly it's pretty cool."

While Russell Wilson made his debut at the event, Ciara attended the event in 2022.

