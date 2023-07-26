WATCH: Saquon Barkley shining in Giants training camp following $11M contract extension

Running back Saquon Barkley spent the entire offseason trying to negotiate a contract extension with the New York Giants. The 26-year-old finally signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this week.

The hope now is that the two sides will come to some sort of agreement before next season. In the meantime, the running back has picked up right where he left off. On Wednesday, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to Barkley, who made an incredible catch while being covered by safety Xavier McKinney.

The running back even added a two-toe tap towards the end to ensure that he stayed in bounds. This was just one of many plays that Barkley showed off in Wednesday's training camp session.

The Giants running back is the X-factor for the team's offense. When he is on the field, he is an asset not only as a running back but also as a receiver. Hence the reason he wanted to get a lucrative payday.

Saquon Barkley will now play on a one-year contract as he proves once again that he deserves a long-term contract with the New York Giants.

Giants GM Joe Schoen never planned on trading Saquon Barkley

Throughout the offseason there was speculation that the New York Giants could trade running back Saquon Barkley. After the team used the franchise tag on the running back, reports surfaced that the Giants were taking calls about possible trades.

On Wednesday morning, Giants' general manager Joe Schoen said that rumor was false and that the team never considered trading their running back.

“We never had a conversation about trading Saquon Barkley.”

Schoen says they receive calls all the time about players, not just Barkley. But they never had an intention to move their Pro Bowl running back. Joe Schoen: “We never had a conversation about trading Saquon Barkley.”Schoen says they receive calls all the time about players, not just Barkley. But they never had an intention to move their Pro Bowl running back. #giants

Although he did say that other NFL teams call all of the time in regards to trade conversations, but a conversation about trading the former Penn State standout was never had.

Schoen also said that he had hoped that both sides could have come to an agreement on an extension. He said that he is content with how things turned out in the end, adding that having the running back out on the field with the team is most important.

Schoen and the New York Giants have taken heat from the loyal fan base for some moves they have made this offseason. The Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year deal worth $160 million and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to a five-year deal worth $117 million.

They also signed defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year deal worth $90 million. Yet, couldn't come to terms with their running back.