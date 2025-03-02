WATCH: Shedeur Sanders gets upset at Deion Sanders in viral video as Coach Prime picks Jimmy Horn Jr. over star QB

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL draft. On Saturday, during the NFL Combine, the NFL Network broadcast showed a message host Rich Eisen had received from Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders.

Ad

The Colorado Buffaloes coach predicted that his former wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., not his son Shedeur, would get drafted first overall. The live NFL Network broadcast then showed the quarterback's reaction when Deion's message was displayed on the video boards at Lucas Oil Stadium. The quarterback didn't look pleased that his father chose his former teammate over him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 23-year-old shook his head disappointedly, visibly upset that Deion would send such a message. To make the situation even more awkward, the quarterback stood next to Horn when the message was displayed on the video board.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders did attend the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine but didn't participate in any drills. Instead, he used his time to have official meetings with NFL teams.

Shedeur Sanders on why he should be drafted

The first three teams in the 2025 NFL draft could all select a quarterback. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all have question marks in the position and are doing their due diligence in their research.

Ad

On Friday, Shedeur Sanders spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine and was asked why a team would want to draft him. He said his college football resume shows his winning ways and will continue to bring that mentality to whichever team selects him.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back," Sanders said. "You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The quarterback also told reporters that he isn't worried about critics' opinions of him or his father, for that matter. He said there would always be adversity that he would have to overcome simply by having the last name Sanders. He said he is ready to prove critics wrong and to succeed at the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins