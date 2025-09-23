  • home icon
  WATCH: TikTok star Alix Earle pays cute tribute to BF Braxton Berrios on uncoordinated dinner date with family

WATCH: TikTok star Alix Earle pays cute tribute to BF Braxton Berrios on uncoordinated dinner date with family

By Garima
Modified Sep 23, 2025 20:56 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios has not played yet in the 2025 season. After missing the first two games with a hamstring injury, he was cleared to play in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but remained inactive due to a coach’s decision.

Nevermind the slow start to his season, Berrios received a cute shoutout from his girlfriend, TikTok star Alix Earle. The video, which she uploaded on Monday, opened with two people dressed in elegant dinner attire, then cut to Earle herself, sporting a casual Texans T-shirt and leggings.

“We didn’t coordinate the outfit vibes for dinner,” she captioned the clip.
Earle and Berrios have been dating since March 2023, after first meeting at a party in Miami the month before. On her podcast “Hot Mess” in February, Earle shared that their first date was a helicopter ride, planned by Berrios.

Alix Earle on Braxton Berrios easing her anxiety

Alix Earle made her debut on “Dancing with the Stars” on Sept. 17, with the live taping taking place the following day. Before performing in front of a live audience, Earle said she felt a wave of nerves and pressure, but found comfort and confidence after a phone call with Braxton Berrios.

"I called him on the way (to Dancing with the Stars), just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," Earle said on Sept. 18, via People.

Berrios is experienced in high-pressure moments and offered some thoughtful advice that helped ease her anxiety.

"He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone,” Earle said. “He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone."
Though Berrios was not able to attend her live performance in person, Earle appreciated his steady support, saying his experience in playing in front of a large crowd has been a helpful source of reassurance to her.

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

