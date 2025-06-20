Tom Brady pulled off the most electric entrance Fanatics Fest has ever seen, and then got ambushed by his old nemesis, Eli Manning. In true WWE fashion, Brady strutted out to Cody Rhodes’ theme song “Kingdom,” rocking shades and carrying a championship belt like he owned the place.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ didn’t just show up—he played the villain to perfection. Fans lost it when Brady ripped a Giants jersey, spat on it, and taunted the crowd. However, the twist got fans going wild.

Eli Manning came sprinting and jumped Brady from behind, WrestleMania style. The crowd went nuts as Brady carried Manning on his back, grinning the whole time. The jersey that he tore? Yeah, he picked it up like it was a trophy. Have a look:

Tom Brady fulfills 12-year-old fan’s dream at Fanatics Fest

Brady stole the spotlight at Fanatics Fest, not just for his WWE-style antics. The seven-time Super Bowl champ made dreams come true by granting 12-year-old Axton Robertson his lifelong wish, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Axton, a football-obsessed kid from Tennessee, got the moment of a lifetime when he finally met his idol in New York City.

"I've been helping with Make-A-Wish for a while, and it's always just an amazing experience," Brady said while talking to PEOPLE.

“Here are a lot of people who deal with some difficult situations, so it's great to hear their stories, wish them words of encouragement and make a fun day out of it. You hear their stories, encourage them, and try to create a special memory,” the fomer Patriots QB added.

Axton’s mom, Courtney, couldn’t hold back her emotions.

“He looks up to him very much. We didn't really know how that was going to take place until just a few weeks ago. ... He was very nervous this morning,” she said. “We’ve known about this wish for about a year and a half, so the fact that the day is finally here is both exciting and nerve-racking,” Axton's mother added.

Fanatics Fest turned into more than a celebrity-packed sports expo. It was a day that Axton and his family will never forget.

