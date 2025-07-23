WATCH: Video of empty stadium at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California goes viral amid Micah Parsons-Jerry Jones contract feud

Dallas Cowboys fans appear to have sent a message to team owner Jerry Jones amid Micah Parsons' contract drama. The first day of the team's training camp, hosted at Oxnard, California, wasn't off to a good start, which raised eyebrows among fans.On Tuesday, Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared a video of the team's first training camp practice. The stands were empty while players warmed up.It's been 29 years since the Dallas Cowboys last captured a Super Bowl (27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX), and fans have been very clear about their desire to see the team back in the big game.Jones' approach to free agency has been under heavy scrutiny in recent seasons and this appears to be the fans' response to all the years of unheard and unanswered requests to bolster the squad.Additionally, the fact that Parsons still awaits a contract extension, especially after Myles Garrett (four-year, $160 million) and T.J. Watt (three-year, $123 million) secured new deals this offseason.The veteran defensive end comes off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season, demonstrating that he's one of the best pass rushers in the league. He's entering the final year of his four-year, $17 million rookie deal, with no clear suggestion about what Jones will do, let alone when.That situation could also explain why the stands were empty in Oxnard, but nothing is certain at this point.Parsons made it clear on Tuesday that he's willing to accept whatever the Cowboys decide on his future.&quot;If they don't want me here, they don't want me here... I understand the nature of the business... If this is the end, this is the end.&quot; Parsons said, according to NFL analyst Nick Harris.Chris Broussard calls out Jerry Jones for dragging Micah Parsons' situation to training campFox Sports analyst Chris Broussard tried to shed light on the Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons situation. The veteran came up with three reasons why Jones has yet to extend Parsons' contract.“There are three possible explanations. Here we go. What we just witnessed. The first is he's 82 years old and he's starting to lose it a little bit,” Broussard said.&quot;Second one, and this is the one I hope is true. Okay. And this is the one I tend to go with. He loves the drama. And I have been saying, but now it seems crystal clear. The number one goal is not winning a Super Bowl... The number one goal is to create drama because the drama keeps the Cowboys on the lips of all the TV and radio talking heads.”Parsons is growing frustrated with this situation and things could get worse as the regular season draws closer.