  Watch: Video of Mark Sanchez's fingerprints taken and getting booked at Marion County Jail 7 days after Indianapolis stabbing incident goes viral

Watch: Video of Mark Sanchez's fingerprints taken and getting booked at Marion County Jail 7 days after Indianapolis stabbing incident goes viral

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 16:50 GMT
NCAA Football: PAC-12 Football Championship-Southern California at Utah - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: PAC-12 Football Championship-Southern California at Utah (image credit: IMAGN)

A new video showing former NFL quarterback and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez getting booked at the Marion County Jail in Indiana has been released. It came just a week after he was stabbed and criminally charged in Indianapolis.

The footage was posted by Max Lewis of Fox 59/CBS 4 on his X account. It showed Sanchez arriving on Sunday to complete the formal booking process, a condition set by the judge before he could leave the state.

Sanchez wore a hoodie and with his right arm in a sling, walking through security alongside his lawyer. He removed his hoodie before entering the jail, where his fingerprints were taken and a mugshot was captured.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When reporters asked if he had anything to say about the incident or to the people involved, Sanchez initially stayed silent. However, he briefly thanked first responders and medical staff at Eskenazi Hospital.

“Right now I’m just focused on my recovery and I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital," Sanchez said. "I just want to thank Dr. Mosler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry I can’t answer all of your questions.”
Sanchez was also asked if he was feeling better.

“I’m recovering slowly," Snachez said. "Long process.”

Also Read: WATCH: Video shows Mark Sanchez’s strange behavior moments before alleged assault on elderly truck driver

The timeline of Mark Sanchez's incident: from the altercation to the booking

The booking follows the Oct. 4 altercation in downtown Indianapolis. Mark Sanchez was in town to call the Raiders-Colts game for Fox.

Authorities said he allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, during a dispute in an alley. The driver reportedly used pepper spray and stabbed Sanchez multiple times in self-defense.

Sanchez was hospitalized and was in critical condition. The truck driver also sustained serious injuries, including deep cuts to his cheek and tongue. The former NFL quarterback underwent surgery and was later stabilized.

He was charged with felony battery causing serious bodily injury and three misdemeanors: battery resulting in injury, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and public intoxication. He is facing up to six years in prison if convicted.

The alleged victim has since filed civil charges against Sanchez and Fox Corporation, as the incident occurred while Sanchez was on a work assignment. In Sanchez’s absence, Fox reshuffled its NFL broadcast lineup, with Brady Quinn filling in temporarily.

Sanchez’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Also Read: WATCH: Video of Mark Sanchez soaked in blood after getting stabbed goes viral amid Level 5 felony battery charges against ex-Jets QB

