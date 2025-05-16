WATCH: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and WR Justin Jefferson label $240,000,000 NBA star as "GOAT" at playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson sparked debate among sports fans after they declared Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry the greatest basketball player of all time. The NFL duo made these comments while attending the playoff matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors on Thursday.

Bleacher Report captured the courtside conversation on Friday, as Curry, who is worth $240 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), approached the Vikings stars during the game. After exchanging pleasantries with Jefferson, McCarthy was heard calling Curry "greatest of all time," with Jefferson nodding in agreement.

The moment stands out, considering the traditional NBA "GOAT" debate typically centers around Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"Greatness, dog," Jefferson told Curry during their brief interaction, with the Warriors star responding, "Love, brody."

The courtside video also captured lighter moments between the teammates. McCarthy admitted to trying Mike & Ikes candy for the first time when Jefferson shared some with him during the game. The duo also exchanged encouraging words with Timberwolves players Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

"Show time! You know what to do. Come on!" Jefferson said during a quick embrace with Randle. McCarthy joined in the cheerleading later, repeating "Come on now" to Reid as the Wolves battled for playoff position.

J.J. McCarthy and Jefferson reveal basketball favorites beyond the court

The same mic'd up segment revealed additional basketball preferences from both Vikings stars, showing their appreciation extends beyond just Curry's game.

When McCarthy queried Jefferson, which player in any generation he would have loved to watch compete, Jefferson picked Michael Jordan, or LeBron when he was playing with the Heat." J.J. McCarthy chose Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal during their championship season with the Lakers.

These discussions happen as J.J. McCarthy faces increasing pressure, being the new franchise quarterback at Minnesota. Having been drafted 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy will start his NFL career with a very difficult schedule. The Vikings have seven nationally televised games scheduled in 2025.

J.J. McCarthy's first two NFL starts will come in primetime slots against the Chicago Bears (Week 1) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 2). This continues with matchups against Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals, two international games, and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, all before midseason.

Jefferson is entering his sixth NFL season, having already established himself as one of football's premier receivers.

The Vikings haven't advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2019, creating substantial expectations for their new quarterback-receiver tandem.

