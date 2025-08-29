"We can win more without him": Jerry Jones hard sells Micah Parsons trade in non-stop 11 minutes speech after Cowboys' mindboggling move

Jerry Jones didn’t just pull the trigger on Micah Parsons' blockbuster trade. He doubled down on it with an 11-minute monologue trying to sell his decision to Cowboys Nation. The Dallas Cowboys owner traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and insisted in press conference that his team is better off without the edge-rusher.&quot;This gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years while Micah has been here,&quot; Jones stated. &quot;We can win more games without him than we would have, had we gone the other route and signed Micah.&quot;The Packers paid a king’s ransom, sending two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark to Dallas. On the other hand, Parsons inked a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.Jones further claimed Clark’s addition strengthens run defense, an area where Dallas has consistently struggled.&quot;Specifically, we need to stop the run,' Jones said. &quot;We gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in.&quot;His son, COO Stephen Jones, added, &quot;What is tough to scheme, is stopping the run.&quot;Jerry Jones also hinted Dallas could flip those draft picks for immediate star power.“Nothing says we can’t use those picks to go get somebody right now. Don’t rule that out.”The Cowboys are betting the next four will be even better without Micah Parsons.Also read: &quot;Micah Parsons is the loser&quot;: Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to PackersWhat does Micah Parsons trade mean for Cowboys and Packers?For the Packers, Parsons' arrival is one of their biggest defensive flex since Reggie White’s arrival in 1993, which delivered a Super Bowl for them. Parsons recorded 12+ sacks in each of his first four seasons. This adds him alongside Rashan Gary and will transform Green Bay’s pass rush into one of the league’s feared units.For Dallas, Jerry Jones may have fumbled the contract negotiations big time. Allowing a top defender to walk for what could amount to late-round picks. Cowboys fans know the script: hype, headlines, and no championship in 30 years.Also read: &quot;Gotta make sense to this shit&quot; - Cowboys great Dez Bryant calls out Jerry Jones for fumbling Micah Parsons' contract deal as star LB joins Packers