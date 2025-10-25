"We don't care about your stupid dog": Craig Carton accuses Kirk Herbstreit of forcing Peter down audience's throat amid Carson Wentz comment backlash

Kirk Herbstreit has established himself as one of the most prominent football analysts across the country. Herbstreit travels to various locations to serve on the cast of ESPN's &quot;College GameDay&quot; while also commentating on NFL games.Since Herbstreit loves his dog, Peter, the announcer brings his pet to accompany him on his travels, and even flaunts the pup during broadcasts. However, former FS1 Craig Carson has slammed the announcer for forcing audiences to grow fond of his dog. Carton began by saying he is not a dog hater, and he has a rescue of his own.“Somebody’s got to stop this Kirk Herbstreit,&quot; Carson said on his YouTube show on Friday. &quot;We don’t care about your stupid dog, we don’t. You’ve forced the damn dog on America, you’re forcing the dog on Al Michaels, you forced the dog on ESPN people. It’s great, you have a golden retriever, you love your dog. Let him sit home.&quot;You fly a dog on a private jet and then complain about your travel from one game to another, and you throw that tennis ball down the hallway in the hotel, waking everybody up so your dog can get some exercise. We don’t care about your freaking dog. If you love the dog that died so much, you wouldn’t have pivoted within 24 hours and bought a new dog, which is my point that that’s the beauty of dog ownership.”Prior to Peter, Herbstreit had a dog named Ben, who grew to be loved by college football fans. However, Ben died in November last year.After Ben's death, Herbstreit got Peter to accompany him on his travels and on TV.Kirk Herbstreit faces backlash for comments on Vikings QB Carson Wentz during Week 8 TNF gameOle Miss v Georgia - Source: GettyKirk Herbstreit made a rather harsh remark toward Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz during his team's 37-10 loss to the LA Chargers in Week 7 on Thursday night. When Wentz hurt himself in the fourth quarter and exited, the QB was seen throwing his helmet to the ground before heading to his seat.Herbstreit, who was calling the game on Amazon Prime, said that Wentz should avoid such public expressions of frustration and pain.&quot;When you're the captain of the ship, you're the quarterback, you gotta try to hold some of that emotion in,&quot; Herbstreit said while calling the TNF game. &quot;And I know he's frustrated, and he's hurt, but it's Week 7. There's a long way to go.&quot;Herbstreit also said that if Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson acted in that manner, it would be a national story, while adding that it was worse for a quarterback to behave in that way.Kirk Herbstreit faced backlash from fans for his comments on Wentz. Many slammed the commentator for criticizing the QB instead of voicing support for the player. Even Carton jumped in to slam Herbsterit.